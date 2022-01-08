Meece Middle School hosts annual talent show

Meece Middle School has TALENT! MMS held their Annual Talent Show on December 17, 2021 and this year's show included several different acts that ranged from singing and dancing to solving puzzles. Noah West and Noah Prather served as this year's Master of Ceremonies. The 2021 winner of the MMS Talent Show was Hunter Brown playing the National Anthem on the electric guitar; 2nd place was Asharri Garr singing "Almost There" from Princess and the Frog; and 3rd place was the Soggy Bottom Boys (Noah West, Jackson Burgess, Noah Prather, Michael Coffey and Luke Stringer), singing "Man of Constant Sorrow."
Other contestants included: Faith Mayfield dancing to "Unsteady" by The Ambassadors; Miller Washam solving a Rubik's Cube; Cory Parks singing, "When I was Your Man" by Bruno Mars; Lilly Hampton singing "Love Story" by Taylor Swift; Mrs. Andrea Keeney (school counselor) playing the keyboard; Brayden Hagerman, Gabe Dungan and Isaac Mills writing and rapping to their original song; Bella Stevens, Ella Gibson, Hannah Noon, Jaelyn Dye, Sarah White, Marilynn Cooper, Kinsley Cooper and Corbin Cimala in a stunt performance; Michael Bowlds and Peyton Boots dancing to "Worth It" by Fifth Harmony and Keziah McWhorter singing "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys.
We like to give a special thanks to Ms. Morgan Burgess for coordinating this great evening and our judges, Bridgette Stringer, Vicki Wilson, Amy Whitis and Jenny Beasley.
