Meece Middle School wins second place at Elementary Regional Governor's Cup

On Saturday, March 6th, Meece/ Hopkins Elementary Academic Team participated in the Elementary Regional Governor's Cup virtually. The team qualified for Regional Competition by placing 3rd in Quick Recall in District Competition. We also had four students that qualified for Regional Competition in written assessment. During Regional Competition, the team placed second overall and had four students place in written assessment.
Elementary Regional Governor's Cup - Written Assessment Individual Awards:
Gabriel Dungan - Placed 2nd in Science / 4th in Math / 5th in Language Arts
Mason Hurst - Placed 1st in Science
Hannah Lackey - Placed 2nd in Arts & Humanities
Charlie Adams - Placed 5th in Science
Special thanks to the coaches, Mrs. Bridgett Stringer and Mrs. Mary Toohey for an outstanding season. Congratulations JUMPERS!!!
