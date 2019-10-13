Parent Connections met Friday Sept. 20 at Memorial Education Center. The focus was literacy and the speaker was Presley Adams, new Children's Librarian at Pulaski County Public Library. The parents meet monthly at Memorial. The next parent connection is Friday October 25 at Memorial at 11 and our focus will be fire safety with visits from local fire fighters. Free lunch served and open to anyone with children birth to 5 years old.
