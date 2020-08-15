With all the national news and protests about police brutality and discrimination, this reporter looks back over the many years I was a police reporter. I recall honorable men in law enforcement; their bravery in answering calls alone, without backup.
Sam Catron comes to mind. Sam was a police officer's police officer. He had no fear. He was occasionally chided by fellow law enforcement officers for walking straight into a confrontation without waiting for help. On April 13, 2002, Sheriff Catron, running for a fifth term, finished a campaign speech at a fish fry at the Shopville-Stab Volunteer Fire Department and was assassinated.
Law enforcement and its consequences were in Sam Catron's genes. His father, Somerset Police Chief Harold Catron, died from wounds inflicted by an assassin's bullets. The elder Catron was shot by a bootlegger while sitting on his front porch.
There are so many others. State Police Detective Jim McWhorter, appointed sheriff for a time after Sam Catron's death, is still around; Sheriff Sherman Hansford died in a car accident; Sheriff Nelson VanHook served from 1958-1961 when his office could afford only two deputies to patrol 677 square miles in Pulaski County; Sheriff Gilmore Phelps, was a popular Democrat in a Republican county; Sheriff John Adams, was a retired state police officer, all were there when this reporter worked the police beat.
I almost forgot City Police Captain Earl Marcum. He always welcomed this reporter to ride with him on patrol. And there was Somerset Police Chief Bud Hines, a man who lifted himself by his own bootstraps. I spent lots of time riding by his side.
Somerset Policeman Ben Sears worked the third shift. He filled this reporter in on night happenings in the city and wasn't above putting blue lights on me and my "news flivver." He would hold his sides and laugh when I would pull over.
Other memorable police officers included Deputy Sheriff John Henderlight and Deputy Sheriff Artis Withers. Henderlight, a good Christian man, loved to tell stories, some self-deprecation. His hens had quit laying, he said, " ... so I got myself a bucket of Colonel Sanders, went out there to the hen house, sat down and ate the whole thing," he related with a grin on his face. "Next morning, I had five baskets full of eggs."
Withers also had a fun side. He drank coffee with a bunch of early risers at Gregory's Restaurant on Fountain Square. He was a source of information for a young reporter collecting police news, and was quick to point out any off-beat happenings. We spent one morning from barely daylight until nearly noon searching for a source of baby cries somebody said they heard, and we never found a baby.
Henderlight wasn't one to be intimidated. Coming home late one night after a day of patrolling, a banty rooster for some reason stepped in front of Henderlight's cruiser and dropped its wings as if it wanted to fight. Henderlight shot the rooster, at least he said he did.
I fondly remember State Police Post 11 Commander Ray Brittain, state troopers Raymond Hail, George Hall and Paul Dodson. Brittain and Hall were great friends, good-naturedly sparring at one another and many of their barbs made the newspaper through this reporter. George had a bird dog that reportedly could sing, or so Brittain said. Anyhow, the dog and Hall made a front-page feature story in the Commonwealth Journal.
And then, working in concert with all law enforcement during my time on the police beat were coroners J.B. Morris and Alan Stringer. Morris is deceased but Stringer is still around, head man at Somerset Undertaking Company. Their cooperation with this reporter and the newspaper was complete.
Gathering place for officers following a traffic fatality or murder while Morris was coroner was the morgue at Morris and Hislope Funeral Home at Science Hill.
There we watched as dead bodies were examined and incidents rehashed. Worst I saw were remains of a man torn apart by a vicious hog in the western part of the county, and the decayed body of a man recovered from Lake Cumberland some six months after he drowned.
Gib Gosser, then news director for Radio Station WSFC, and I grabbed a boat at Buck Creek Boat Dock and assisted rescuers in removing the body from the deep water. It's something one won't forget. But it made us feel we were were part of something very important, carved in memory.
Like me, not a police officer, Jim Slaughter, owner of Cumberland Studio and photographer for the Commonwealth Journal, was always at the scene, day or night. His speed graphic press camera with flash bulb would light up the crime area.
Slaughter was known as a fast driver. He took three Somerset firefighters to a fire in downtown Whitley City. Those were the days when U.S. 27 between here and McCreary County was crooked as a snake. The firefighters, known to be able to put the pedal to the metal, told this reporter they found another ride home; that Slaughter straightened out too many curves. Ah, those were the Good Ol' Days!
Several police officers during those days were highly trained. However, some were men with a head full common sense. Many worked alone and had to make their own quick decisions.
Then, like now, there were some bad eggs in law enforcement. I won't use their names because it would serve no good purpose.
Jim Slaughter and I were called to the Pulaski County Jail late one night to photograph and record a story about an arrest. That was before a county jail was called a detention center and while the jail was on the third floor at the rear of the old courthouse.
A young white man was in handcuffs. An officer was slapping him in the face with the back of his hand. The prisoner would get up and then fall back as he was struck.
I punched Jim. "Let's get out of here ... we don't want to get involved in this." That was before Kentucky had a Sunshine Law and some types of police records and reports were not available to the press and public, Speculating on what happened would have been a bit risky.
I've heard an officer laugh and tell about beating up on a Black man in the rear seat of his cruiser.
That kind of thing was rare, but it did happen, not only here but elsewhere.
Before coming to Pulaski County, I lived in a western Kentucky county working for a radio station. I was single, living in a motel and dating Linda, my wife to be who lived in another city 40 miles away. After work, a couple of times a week, I got back to the motel late after my date.
A state trooper lived in the same motel where I resided. Often -- usually -- he would stand outside the door and watch me get out of my car and enter the motel. Apparently, the best I could figure, he was trying to see if I was going into the motel with a woman. In those days, a man taking a woman other than his wife in a motel was a no-no, and against the law.
Another night, as I drove home from my date, I saw a state trooper parked off the side of the road, lights flashing and a young Black man in custody. The officer's weapon was pointed at the prisoner and he was slamming him with his fist.
I recognized the officer as the one who lived in the motel where I did. "What's going on?" I asked, calling the trooper by name.
He turned, pointing the pistol at me. "Get back in your car," he ordered. I did; he had his finger on the trigger. I still remember how big the hole in that barrel looked.
I was a bit feisty them. I didn't want to be intimidated. I following him to the nearest town and when he stopped, I got out and pecked on the window of his cruiser.
"Hey!" again calling him by name,"What's going on ... I work for a radio station?" He pulled out of the parking space and left.
Later, I was teaching Linda to drive. She had her permit. This same trooper turned his blue lights on us. He checked her permit.
When folks of color this day and time talk about being profiled, I can sympathize. That practice has been going on for years and I was a target.
And then, as aforesaid, there were good times. Despite the dangers associated with police work, camaraderie among law-enforcement people creates memories that last a lifetime. And then as now, most -- and I repeat most -- law-enforcement folks are good, honest people, dedicated to serving their communities and daily putting their lives on the line; heroes if you will.
As I go, this final story. Is I recall, State Detective Sam King was in charge. Somebody passed a tip that a car would be stolen from a car lot located near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 80. The lot was on the south side of what then was called Holiday Inn.
Sam got together 10-15 local police officers and this reporter. As soon as it was dark, we got into cars on the lot and all hunkered down in a stakeout.
Police radios were quieted and we waited. I forget now, but some kind of signal would be given before we moved. Nobody talked.
Suddenly, around 9:30 p.m., three young men approached the car lot. They looked around, casing the joint. Then, they entered the car lot and made their choices of vehicles they would take.
Each one chose a car to steal. They looked all around and opened the car doors. Each law officer suddenly got out, all at once. The lot was full of cops.
Anyway, the make a long story short, the three were arrested and taken to the police squad room at former police headquarters located at the corner of East Mt. Vernon and College streets. Somerset at that time operated a city jail.
A few minutes into the booking of the prisoners, we heard Sam King laughing.
The oldest prisoner, apparently the leader, was hiding his eyes.
Sam was rolling with laughter.
"This is a brave one, fellows. He's done wet his pants."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.