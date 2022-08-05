The 3rd Friday Folk series at the Cooper continues its eighth season on Friday, August 19, at 7 p.m., with performances by WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour host, Michael Johnathon, along with master singer, musician, storyteller, and performer of old songs and ballads, Robert Tincher, in the downstairs Bistro at the Cooper Community Arts Center on Main Street in Somerset.
Michael Johnathon is a touring songwriter, author of six published books, the screenwriter for the upcoming “Caney Creek” motion picture, playwright of the “Walden” play, performed in 42 countries, composer of the opera, “Woody: For the People”, organizer of the national association of front porch musicians called SongFarmers, and the creator and host of the live audience broadcast of the “WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour” with a radio audience of over two million listeners each week on 500 public radio stations, public television coast-to-coast, American Forces Radio Network in 173 nations and now on the RFD-TV Network nationwide.
Among the throngs of artists in the music world, few have elevated “dreaming” to such a high art form as folksinger Michael Johnathon. He recently won the prestigious Milner Award of the Arts in 2020, presented by Governor Andy Beshear in Kentucky. “The Painter” a tribute to Vincent Van Gogh, is his 17th album release. “Cosmic Banjo”, released in 202, is a celebration of the long neck banjo. His 19th album, “Afterburn: Folk at Arena Level” was released the end of May 2022.
This past March, Michael organized the collection of over 1,000 musical instruments that were distributed FREE of charge to folks in Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Owensboro that had their homes and lives decimated by the massive tornados.
Michael created the worldwide organization of SongFarmers, with nearly 100 active chapters from Australia, across America and Ireland as an alternative for musicians struggling with a changing music world. Their 6th National Gathering of SongFarmers was at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame the last week of April. On April 30, WoodSongs was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame with a huge exhibit featuring the history of the show and included the original, autographed stage sign used on over 1000 broadcast taping.
Robert Tincher is a master singer, musician, storyteller, and a collector and performer of old songs and ballads. He draws on his Appalachian roots, his passionate interest in music and cultural history, and decades spent learning from traditional singers on both sides of the Atlantic. He has a wonderful ability to make archaic words and ballad stories real and entertaining to modern audiences, and has been known to surprise folks with versions of more recent songs as well.
Robert’s talent, knowledge, and authenticity appeal to fans of traditional folk, old-time, and Celtic music. He performs throughout Kentucky, and periodically in the Northeastern states. Notable appearances in recent years include the New England Folk Festival (NEFFA) in Mansfield, MA, and Irish music festivals in Dublin (OH), Pittsburgh, Louisville, and Cincinnati.
3rd Friday Folk at the Cooper carries on the tradition of the American folk music venue by providing a listening space for artists and audiences to enjoy each other’s company, music, and mutual encouragement, with performances every 3rd Friday of the month and is located in the downstairs Bistro at the Cooper Community Arts Center, 107 North Main Street in Somerset.
Handicap access is through the rear door. In keeping with the coffeehouse tradition, beverages and cookies are included in your donation of $10. The music goes from 7 to 9:30 p.m. For more information and/or directions, call 606-305-6741.
