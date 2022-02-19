Midland Farms adds finishing touches to redesigned store

The old corner store is getting a new look.
Customers who frequent the Midland Farms convenience store and gas station located at the corner of Oak Hill Road and WTLO road may have noticed in the past couple of weeks it has a new look for the interior.
This week, part of the exterior also underwent a transformation, as the gas pumps began to be rebranded.
The pumps will now be under the banner of Continental Refining Company, CRC for short, the Somerset-based fuel refinery. That means pumps will not only carry unleaded fuel, but will also carry CRC's new biodiesel fuel made out of home-grown soy beans.
Rich Bizer, the district manager for Midland Farms and Somerset's Circle K, said that selling biodiesel to the public at Midland Farms means that CRC will realize its promise to sell the fuel directly back to the farmers who bring in the beans to make it.
That's not the only change the store will see in the near future. Construction is underway for a new car wash right next to the store.
Bizer said the car wash and store will have a deal similar to the one offered currently with Circle K, and will be able to use their monthly deal at either location.
"Customers that have the monthly package, they'll be able to go to either Circle K to get their car washed or here," he said.
Bizer said the store had to be closed to customers for a while during its remodel, in which several changes were implemented to improve the store - the bathrooms were enlarged, new tile put on the floors to make them safer, more checkout counters added and changes to the layout of the store to improve traffic flow.
In addition, the store now has an extended coffee bar that offers three bean-to-cup coffee brewers, so customers can choose among several coffee varieties. "Bean-to-cup" means that the brewers hold the coffee beans until they are needed, then grind and brew the coffee right there in front of the customer.
The store also extended its fountain drink bar, going from 16 to 26 different sodas.
They have also added a hot dog roller grill that will be serving hot dogs and tornado tortillas. The food section has both breakfast and lunch offerings, as well as "very high-quality pizza that you can call in and we can have ready for you, or we can make for you right on the spot," Bizer said.
Bizer said that customers have been patient during the store's remodeling process.
"I really want to thank our customers for being so patient when it came to our renovation. It took us longer than we thought, and anytime we shut down, it's not because of a problem. It's because we're trying to upgrade it to make it more convenient for them. I do appreciate them being patient."
Store manager Miranda Cundiff agreed, adding she has had several compliments from customers on the new layout.
What does she think about the changes? "I love it. I think the layout, compared to how it was when we took it over, it's just a much better flow for the customers. It looks nicer."
She said that her favorite change to the store has been the fact that her office is now towards the front of the store. Before the remodel, it was in the back corner, away from everything. Now, it's at the front of the store where she can be right there for the cashiers if they need something, she said.
While the adjoining liquor store, Liquor Emporium, hasn't been touched in the remodeling process, Bizer said that side of the building has a new manager, Lori Brown.
"[Liquor Emporium] has one of the best bourbon selections in town, and we carry high-end wines that you don't normally see at other liquor stores," Bizer said, adding that it it isn't in stock, Brown and the staff will work as hard as they can to get anything the customer wants.
Midland Farms is open from 5 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday, and from 6 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.
"In the future we're hoping to open up 24 hours," Bizer said.
