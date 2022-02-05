Haley Wheeler is making the most of her time as Miss Kentucky 2021.
Wheeler visited Pulaski County on Wednesday, February 2, as the guest speaker at the Pulaski County Agriculture Extension Breakfast. The breakfast and guest speaker were sponsored by Citizens National Bank. A native of Powell County in Eastern Kentucky, she is now traveling around the commonwealth, talking about the many benefits of the agriculture industry.
While visiting in Pulaski County she had the opportunity to go by Citizens National Bank, the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Office, and other sites of interest in our community. While in Somerset, she also visited with Dr. Mary Catherine Correll Wurth, a local dentist, who was Miss Kentucky in 2002.
Miss Wheeler graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in Communication Disorders and Speech Pathology. At the present time, she is working with the Department of Agriculture and visiting communities in Kentucky to promote Kentucky Proud Products.
