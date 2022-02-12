MMS competes in Regional Governor's Cup

Pictured are members of the Meece Middle School Governor's Cup: From left to right (Ms. Julie Back - coach, Alexis Lamb, Caroline Horn and Ms. Rachel Embry - coach).

 

On Saturday, February 5th, Meece Middle School participated in the Regional Governor's Cup competition. The school had three students that have qualified for state level competition in written assessment next month: Caden Alexander in social studies, Caroline Horn in composition and language arts and Alexis Lamb in science.

Congratulations to the entire team for a very successful season and a big shout out to our coaches: Ms. Julie Back and Mrs. Rachel Embry. Good luck JUMPERS at the state.

Regional Governor's Cup Written Assessment Individual Awards:

Caden Alexander - 3rd place social studies

Caroline Horn - 2nd place language arts and 5th place composition

Alexia Lamb - 4th place science

District Governor's Cup Written Assessment and Team Awards:

Team Quick Recall - 3rd place

Team FPS - 2nd place (Katherine Beasley, Olivia Bowers, Joey Dopp and Cate Yeast)

Caden Alexander - 2nd place in social studies

Olivia Bowers - 3rd place in language arts

Caroline Horn - 1st place in language arts and 2nd place in composition

Alexis Lamb - 2nd place in math and science

Cooper Neikirk - 5th place in math and arts & humanities

Noah West - 4th place in social studies.

