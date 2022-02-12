MMS competes in Regional Governor's Cup

On Saturday, February 5th, Meece Middle School participated in the Regional Governor's Cup competition. The school had three students that have qualified for state level competition in written assessment next month: Caden Alexander in social studies, Caroline Horn in composition and language arts and Alexis Lamb in science.
Congratulations to the entire team for a very successful season and a big shout out to our coaches: Ms. Julie Back and Mrs. Rachel Embry. Good luck JUMPERS at the state.
Regional Governor's Cup Written Assessment Individual Awards:
Caden Alexander - 3rd place social studies
Caroline Horn - 2nd place language arts and 5th place composition
Alexia Lamb - 4th place science
District Governor's Cup Written Assessment and Team Awards:
Team Quick Recall - 3rd place
Team FPS - 2nd place (Katherine Beasley, Olivia Bowers, Joey Dopp and Cate Yeast)
Caden Alexander - 2nd place in social studies
Olivia Bowers - 3rd place in language arts
Caroline Horn - 1st place in language arts and 2nd place in composition
Alexis Lamb - 2nd place in math and science
Cooper Neikirk - 5th place in math and arts & humanities
Noah West - 4th place in social studies.
