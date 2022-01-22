Imagine a school day where students spend time studying and pursuing a topic or project about which they are passionate. That's the foundation of "Genius Hour," a growing trend in which teachers set aside time for students to work on a research or service project of their choice. Students are guided by their own interests, background knowledge, and curiosity to learn. This type of learning environment has become the norm for Meece Middle School Gifted and Talented students.
One main goal of Genius Hour for Meece students is to promote student-driven learning, ensuring that the students learn to think for themselves. Genius Hour includes regular one-on-one conferences, goal-setting and self-evaluation. Upon completion, students share what they learned in a class presentation.
As students work to brainstorm topics for their projects, they are asked to consider activities they enjoy, causes about which they are passionate and even what they would like to learn if they had no limitations. This has led to a wide variety of Genius Hour projects this school year. Fifth graders are learning everything from new languages to crochet. Fifth grader Bo Rigney is even learning to code a video game. Some of the 6th grade projects include Hannah Lackey creating an iPhone app and Gabe Dungan building a Rube Goldberg Machine. In 7th grade, Miller Washam, who is creating a stop-motion movie, says of Genius Hour, "It let's you learn stuff that school can't teach you. Isabella Woodruff, 7th grade, is learning to make pottery. She says, "I like how it actually challenges you to learn stuff at your own pace."
Several of the 8th grade students are learning new languages, while others are sculpting or using YouTube videos to learn to play chess. One 8th grader, Olivia Bowers says, "It's nice to come in once a week and not worry about school assignments, but just get to work on something I enjoy." The sky truly is the limit when you give students room to explore their own interests and abilities.
