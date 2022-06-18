MMS students learn about Roman Culture

Sixth grade students at Meece Middle School have been learning about Ancient Roman Civilization in Mr. Hampton's social studies class. They have learned about the origins of the Roman culture as well as government and everyday life in ancient Roman society. For their summative assessment, the students had to create one of the following Roman buildings and write an essay describing in detail what was the purpose of the building and other interesting facts:
ColosseumParthenonAqueductFountainAgoraAncient HomesUpon completing their projects, the students presented their projects to the rest of the class and read their essays. The projects were displayed in the sixth grade hallway for the whole school to enjoy. Teachers and staff members judged the projects based upon creativity and content and the top twenty-five received a prize. Special thanks to Mrs. Abby Hall (FRYSC) for the prizes. Congratulations to all the sixth grade students for working hard on their project and making learning a priority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.