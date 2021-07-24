Somerset is no stranger to summertime events. Whether it's a Somernites Cruise weekend, a music festival or one of the several weekend food festivals hosted by Somerset's city government, there is truly one thing that can be counted on: People get hungry.
And when a visitor is at an event, it's so much easier to grab a bite to eat from a food truck or concession trailer than to leave for food and come back.
It's why those food vendors can be seen at just about every event, practically dependable. More dependable than, say, the weather.
Mike Hornback, owner of Somerset's Gold Star Chili franchise, also runs the Gold Star concession trailer. During the course of talking about what it takes to run such a trailer or food truck, Hornback related one memorable event - the 2019 Master Musicians Festival - in which the weather did not cooperated at all.
That was the year that the promised headliner couldn't take to the stage because a massive storm rolled in. Hornback said that it caused havoc, not just on the musical artists, but to the vendors set up to cater to the crowd.
"We had our trailer, and then we had our tent behind it where we do a lot of our prep. So, I'm on one end holding the tent down, Rob [another worker] is on the other end holding the tent down. We had to go do something for a minute (leaving the tent to other people), and next thing we know, we see our tent fly over the top of our trailer."
The trailer was undamaged, but the tent turned out to be a total loss.
"It was crumbled. That was the end of it. We're just glad it didn't hit anyone or kill any one," Hornback said.
But that's not the only way weather can wreck havoc on a food truck's business. It can also kill profits and cause food to go to waste if the owner stocks up for a full day and the weather dampens the enthusiasm of the crowd.
"We're fortunate here, since we've got a restaurant," Hornback said, waving his arm around the Gold Star building that sits on South U.S. 27. "We've already got a full kitchen here, so we've got our stock, and if it's a rainout or something, we can bring all of our stuff right back into the restaurant. When you're on a food truck, you may be stuck with what you got. The weather is such a key component."
Getting started in the food truck or concession trailer business can be a huge undertaking, even for one that has the backing of a full-time restaurant.
When Hornback got the trailer around four years ago, he said he put an estimated $50,000 into it - the actual cost of the trailer, the cooking equipment and other things that help a mobile kitchen operate, getting it licensed and getting it inspected.
That's not counting the continued costs of keeping it and the towing vehicle insured, plus having liability insurance.
But in the end, Hornback said it was worth the effort. Not only is it a good way to advertise his business, but it can also turn a profit.
"I was thinking about it, and we've done four events so far this year that have really been noteworthy," Hornback said. "Out of those four events, we've generated about $7,000 of additional sales. So it's worked out.
"But it's not always about the money. It's about being part of the community," he stresses.
That sense of community can be found in events like the annual Taste of Somerset, where he and all the other participating food vendors donate their time and food to help worthy causes.
In the case of the Taste of Somerset, it's helping the Somerset Junior Woman's Club raise money for Operation Angel Care, the charity drive that helps buy presents for underprivileged children at Christmas time.
"You've got to give back" he said. "You can't just rake it all in not give back."
It can be a bit of a commitment to keep a food trailer in tip-top condition. Hornback said it takes an entire day to prep the trailer - making sure you have enough food for the day, making sure you have drinks and ice, getting everything ready to go.
And once on scene, the people running the stand have to be ready for certain emergencies. During Somernites, Hornback said there is enough electricity provided to run the trailer without a problem, but in some events, there's not enough power provided by the venue, so he has to run the trailer on generators.
The trailer has air conditioning, but sometimes when running off a generator there's not enough to power everything at once, so something has to go, and it's usually that air conditioner. That's when they break out the fans and keep going.
Then, when everything is over with, it can take another day just to clean the kitchen and restock anything that can be stored, Hornback said.
But is the experience worth it? Hornback said he thinks so. Especially when it comes to meeting other food truck vendors.
"Everybody works together. If someone needs something, we all pitch in. We all like each other. Carney life is a lot of fun. It really is. Can't live it all the time, but at these events it feels that way. It's enjoyable, and you get to see people when they're generally pretty happy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.