Monticello Market promotes small businesses

MONTICELLO, Ky. — The first ever Monticello Market Downtown will help its community to support local and regional small businesses in July.
The Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce has begun coordinating their monthly Monticello Market event, which will kick off on Saturday, July 3. Located at the downtown square, this event will host various vendors and should offer a genuine small town charm experience the first Saturday of each month through October.
"We currently have right now over 25 vendors and we have a Facebook event page that has all the latest list of vendors that will be there because we’ve gotten new vendors every day signing up," said Chamber of Commerce President Brittany Guffey, "We’ve got several vendors from boutiques, beauty, crafts, fruit stands, to food trucks. So there will be a good variety of things, and we hope this just continues to grow from there."
According to Emily Conley, Chamber board member and coordinator of this event, the Chamber board partnered with Lake Cumberland Tourism, the County Judge's Office, and the mayor last year with a vision to rediscover Monticello's identity after so many well-known businesses no longer existed. Events like Monticello Market, Downtown will hopefully give support to current local businesses that will shape their new community.
"We know as Monticello residents that we have a rich history and rich love for our community, but we have also seen a lot of businesses disappear. If you take a walk down memory lane there is over 48 businesses we could name that have closed in the past 15 to 20 years," said Conley. "There are so many things that were staples when we grew up that are not really here, so we really feel an ownership to figure out what is the new identity. Small businesses and business leaders are who help shape that and we just really want to be a part of that."
According to Guffey, this initiative is especially important now as local businesses are the main component for any successful community, but throughout the past year they seemed to suffer the most as their community could not come out and support them throughout the pandemic.
"With the Monticello Market, our idea was that we will promote economic growth and development, and we’re really trying to focus on bringing that to downtown Monticello to give our local businesses another opportunity to branch out and reach a larger audience of people," said Guffey. "For a small town, that's so important."
The Chamber will also help this initiative to support local businesses through the event by offering free spots for vendors throughout 2021.
"Our Chamber has been kind of trying to re-identify as we’ve come out of the pandemic and figure out what can we do to make a difference. We knew focusing on small business is going to be a start," said Conley. "That was our vision for the Monticello Market."
According to Conley, Short Street, which is located between the Pool Hall and Restoration House, will be closed and reserved as well as the market pavilion across the street for vendors and visitors to spread out across the downtown area.
Guffey encouraged visitors to park at places such as the local court houses or First Christian Church as parking downtown will be unavailable. Visitors are also welcome to drive throughout the main traffic areas of the county and check out the community yard sales that will also be held the first Saturday of each month.
