Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
FHU congratulates Jonathan Moore, a sophomore biology professional and law and politics major from Somerset, Kentucky, who was named to the Dean's List.
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers bachelor's, master's, specialist's and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://fhu.edu.
