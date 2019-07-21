The Pulaski County Fair ended Saturday Night with lots of happy people winning ribbons and money in the Open Class Competition. More than 150 people entered items in the fair this year, with The Ugly Lamp Competition having the most participants. Nine people entered items in the Born Ugly Lamp Contest with Maudena Beaty from Nancy having the "ugliest lamp" that was more than 60 years of age. Gary Williams came in second and Jim Peppers' won the third place for the Born Ugly Category. Five people showed their talent by decorating lamps for the Made Ugly Category. Jim Peppers won the blue ribbon, with Debbie Peppers coming in second and Dottie Isreal third.
The Born Ugly Lamp can have no modifications to the lamp, and pays $50 for first place, $30 for second place and $20 for third. The Made Ugly Lamp category is a lamp that has been modified to make it Ugly and pays the same amount as the Born Ugly Lamp.
Paintings and Drawing always have a lot of entries. Eva Wright won the blue ribbon in the Acrylic Category, with McKayla William Second, and Allison Taylor Third. Ann Hall was the only person to enter an item in the Quilling Category, and had an outstanding horse picture. This may be is a new type of painting and drawing for the talented artists in our county.
Mrs. Lila Shepperd collected the most ribbons winning more than 20 ribbons from the various categories. The Open Class division of the fair is opened to the general public, and everyone is invited each year to enter items in more than 100 classes. This year more than 150 items were entered for competition. Entering items in the fair takes time in preparation, but you are rewarded with ribbons and money.
