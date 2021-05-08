Mosses are very short, primitive-branched plants that often produce a dense, green, felt-like mat over the soil surface. One should not always consider moss as a weed pest in lawns. It generally does not crowd out turfgrasses or compete with other desirable ground cover. It does serve to help stabilize the soil and cover an otherwise unprotected soil surface.
Mosses become established in lawn areas where the turf is thin or nonexistent. Its presence is often associated with the following conditions:
Shady or full-sun lawn areas that remain wet for long periods of time.
Areas with poor surface drainage in which water collects or puddles.
Areas that are over irrigated.
Areas with poor air circulation next to buildings, wooded lots, etc.
Areas receiving extra seepage from wet-weather springs, downspouts, driveways, wash-water drainage areas, at the end of foundation footer drains, near water pipe leaks or in septic tank drain fields.
With any of these conditions, as the grass thins out, mosses increase. The presence of moss often increases during a mild, wet winter. Generally, moss growth declines during the summer as conditions become drier and turfgrass growth increases. However some mosses can tolerate long periods of drought in a dehydrated condition, then rehydrate and resume growth when moisture is plentiful.
If the problems causing poor turf cannot be corrected, then one should consider moss as a natural ground cover to be protected. If a moss area is going to be renovated (improved) and reseeded, then soil tillage will break up the crust often present when moss dries out. Otherwise it may be raked off prior to seeding. A flail-type dethatcher will remove or dislodge most moss. Moss may be killed with copper sulfate at a rate of three to five ounces, or iron (ferrous) sulfate at three ounces in five gallons of water per 1000 sq ft. As a desiccating agent hydrated lime will kill moss at 10# /1000 sq ft. It may also be killed by several new soap (fatty acids) sprays. These usually bleach the moss to a whitish-yellow color. These soaps are safe on sidewalks and most structures on which moss grows.
Even if the moss is killed, it will rapidly recolonize areas unless the conditions causing the poor turf are corrected. Permanent moss control can only be achieved by improving the turf. Cultural practices that favor a dense turf in areas subject to moss evasion include:
When possible, prune the lower limbs of trees and remove or thin underbrush to improve air circulation and allow more sunlight to the surface.
Improve soil surface drainage by recontouring the surface to prevent puddling.
Improve subsurface or internal drainage by installing a perforated drainpipe encased in gravel.
Establish the most shade-tolerant grasses such as a turf-type tall fescue or a fine fescue. Seed during late August or September to assure good establishment. In heavy shade, where turfgrasses are impossible to maintain, consider establishing an evergreen ground cover such as pachysandra, periwinkle, euonymus, etc. Even turf-type perennial ryegrasses make an excellent temporary turf in heavy shade. Also in heavy shade consider establishment of ferns or native wildflowers, or cover the entire surface with suitable mulch. Weeds such as wild violets, ground ivy, Poa trivalis, creeping bentgrass and nimblewill should not be killed with a herbicide in heavily shaded areas in which a new turf is almost impossible to establish. Make the best of these weeds and learn to appreciate them.
Always remove fallen tree leaves periodically during late fall.
Raise the mowing height to 2-1/2 to 3 inches and mow as frequently as needed to remove less than 1 /3 to 1 /2 of the leaf area in any one mowing.
Do not over fertilize with nitrogen. In wet soils and or shady conditions, more than one or two nitrogen applications per year will develop a disease-susceptible turf that will seldom survive past mid-summer. However an application of nitrogen at 1-1/2 lbs nitrogen/1000 sq ft {3-4 1/2 lbs of ammonium nitrate, 10-15 lbs of 10- 10-10,etc.) applied in late October or early November helps to increase the turf density.
Do not over irrigate. Turf susceptible to moss invasion seldom needs irrigation. Always avoid light, frequent irrigations and do not water in late afternoon or night if you are trying to avoid a moss buildup.
Have your soil tested to determine if a low level of potassium, phosphorous or a low pH may be deterring the turfgrass growth.
Relieve soil compaction by core aerification (see photo). This may improve air exchange within the soil and it also disturbs the entangled moss mat and breaks the crust formed by the moss. Core aerators may be rented at some garden centers or rental agencies. Core aeration services are often available from lawn care companies.
