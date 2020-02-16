At the recent PAT (Parents As Teachers) meeting," Music is in the Air" was the title, and the idea was to introduce children and their families to all things music. We discussed how soft music can help a child relax when agitated and can also help them focus on activities, how it can encourage active play when needed, we discussed singing helps encourage language development among many other things. We gave information on when and how to start music lessons. Not many of us get to hear live music and see the instruments being used. This in itself is a science lesson because they see a 'cause" when the instrument is strummed and an "effect" which is the sound made upon being strummed or blown into. Then there is soft and loud, high and low, big and small concepts that are learned through experience. We had Daniel Stroud with his stand up bass, Bill McNeil with the violin / fiddle, Tommy Cate with his harmonicas, Carol Esch with her hammered dulcimer and bells and John Polk with a banjo and guitar.
This was such a popular experience that we are going to continue at our February 14 parent connection when Carol Esch will be back with the hand bells and we will explore the science of sound and make sounds from various house hold thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.