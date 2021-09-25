Mycoplasma Bovis: A sneaky pathogen

Mycoplasma bovis has been around long enough that feedlot folks know a lot about it--but are still frustrated because it can quietly attack the lungs of healthy-appearing cattle. They seem ok, then suddenly fall apart and it's too late to save them. Or they may become chronic, unresponsive to antibiotics, and eventually must be euthanized. For such a tiny, slow-growing organism, M. bovis creates huge death rates in feedlot cattle.
It's one of many agents involved in respiratory disease, but different from other bacterial pathogens, being the smallest that can replicate. M. bovis also lost much of its genetic material as it evolved; it became dependent on a host and doesn't survive in the environment. It lives on mucous membranes of cattle, particularly in the nasal cavities. It doesn't harm the nasal cavities--and doesn't go anywhere else--unless immune defenses are impaired.
It comes in with cattle, rather than the environment. Many cattle have M. bovis living in their nasal cavity, with no signs of disease; asymptomatic carriers might bring it into a cow-calf herd or feedlot. It may spread to animals whose immune system is compromised.
Stress and/or other infections weaken their defenses. In feedlots, stress can be transport and comingling. Impaired immune defenses within the nasal cavity allow M. bovis to proliferate and be inhaled into the lungs, and overwhelm even a normal lung's defenses.
M. bovis is extremely good at evading the immune system. As a result, the body can't clear the infection. Coupled with the fact that this organism is unresponsive to most antibiotics, it becomes chronic pneumonia.
Then it can get into the bloodstream and go anywhere, especially large joints like the stifle. Resulting inflammation often includes tendons and tissue around joints--with severe chronic lameness.
In feedlot animals, about 50% of cases don't respond to treatment and either die or are euthanized. We try to prevent infection in cow herds with biosecurity, but that's not possible in the feedlot. Antimicrobials are most likely to work if we diagnose the disease early. By the time it becomes chronic, up to 80% of lung tissue has been destroyed.
With all that dead tissue, antibiotics can't get in there, with no blood supply. This is part of the reason antibiotics don't work. Since this tiny bacterium has no cell walls, it's hard to treat because many antimicrobials are directed at cell walls. It's important to get early diagnosis and treat early. Unfortunately, diagnosis may not occur until necropsy.
The advantage of doing a necropsy with lab work is being able to link presence of the organism to the pathology (cause and effect relationship), rather than thinking this organism is simply there. If some animals are being euthanized or dying, get them to the lab as quickly as possible for definitive diagnosis. This can help you make appropriate decisions for prevention, management and treatment moving forward.
Now we're getting more research and starting to realize what this pathogen does. When we look at lungs of feedlot cattle, infection with M. bovis tends to occur later in the feeding period than shipping fever. Epidemic peak of shipping fever is 8 to 12 days after arrival. Mycoplasma cases usually appear 30 or more days after arrival.
Many other pathogens cause pneumonia (Pasteurella, Mannheimia, etc.) and we think Mycoplasma by itself may not cause pneumonia. It waits until other bacteria damage part of the lungs; then gets in there and methodically grows. It's like walking pneumonia in humans; these cattle don't appear clinically sick.
The pharmaceutical industry has been working on vaccines, but has not identified an effective antigen, partly because the organism is covered in variable surface proteins (Vsps), which the host's immune system recognizes and forms antibodies against. "Research shows that the animal's immune response triggers M. bovis to switch Vsps, effectively hiding from the immune system. The immune system might have recognized it last week but can't recognize it this week. Mycoplasma are adaptable and this is one reason they create chronic infections.
The disease may have increased in incidence but there's also increased awareness. We recognize it better now, though we may have changed the ecology of pathogens in the feedlot, as we've attempted to control Mannheimia and other BRD pathogens upon arrival. We may have allowed more chance for Mycoplasma to flourish. Rather than animals dying of shipping fever early on, they survive and get Mycoplasma infections later.
Prevention is difficult. This is not a disease complex managed through a needle. What we do in the first 14 days after arrival is crucial because we can't reverse the damage done by this disease. Biosecurity and biocontainment practices must be followed. Because HS pneumonia and septicemia often develops along with viral infections (especially BVD) or in combination with other bacterial pathogens, control should begin with minimizing well-recognized factors predisposing to BRD. Stress plays a major role in disease through immunosuppression so excellent nutrition, sound vaccination protocols and management are critical. There are numerous challenges to production of an effective vaccine to prevent Histophilus somni infections. In spite of all the considerable amount of work on bacterin-based HS vaccines, there is no direct proof that these vaccines are effective under field conditions, but they may help lessen the severity. Consult with your local veterinarian for the best management plan for your operation.
