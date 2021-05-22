May is National Electrical Safety Month, and South Kentucky RECC wants to help raise awareness on how to avoid potential electrical hazards for its members and communities. Everyone depends on electricity to power their lives, but serious accidents can happen when electricity is not respected or properly used.
South Kentucky RECC's concern for safety extends beyond its employees. The co-op cares deeply about the safety of its members, and we encourage everyone to plug into safety. According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), thousands of people in the U.S. are critically injured and electrocuted each year as a result of electrical fires, accidents and electrocution in their own homes.
To promote safety education in its communities, SKRECC performs safety demonstrations for local schools, businesses and community organizations, such as fire departments. These educational opportunities highlight the importance of staying clear of downed power lines. SKRECC always encourages the public to contact its offices if you see a downed power line or any other type of dangerous electrical situation.
It is no accident that safety is a top priority at South Kentucky RECC. SKRECC CEO Ken Simmons says the safety and health of our members and employees is paramount to South Kentucky RECC. Simmons says he believes the co-op has a duty and responsibility to raise awareness about the importance of electrical safety. He adds the co-op is committed to a culture of safety, an integral part of its daily operations.
In fact, South Kentucky RECC is part of the Rural Electric Safety Achievement Program (RESAP) that follows specific guidelines and protocols for electrical safety that are considered leading practices. SKRECC lineworkers are required to wear personal protective equipment at all times when on the job. This includes special fire-resistant clothing potentially limiting injuries from burns and sparks. Industry-specific insulated gloves and sleeves are worn in tandem to protect from electrical shock. The co-op's safety team regularly discusses important safety issues pertaining to work within the building as well as out in the field.
South Kentucky RECC strives to provide our communities with safe, reliable and affordable electricity and to serve as your trusted energy advisor now and well into the future.
While electricity is vital to our way of life, it must be respected. Please pause and take the extra time to plug into safety. South Kentucky RECC truly cares about you and your family.
