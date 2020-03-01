March is National Nutrition Month when we make a special effort to remind people to eat healthy. All foods are good for you, but you always need to watch the size of your serving. A lot of people worry about getting cancer, while Heart Disease is the number one killer for men and women. It is also the leading cause of death worldwide. More than half of the deaths that occur as a result of heart disease are in men.
A lot of us worry about having cancer, but heat disease and strokes are the leading cause of deaths.
If you're reading this, you probably care about having a healthy heart and the role that cholesterol plays with your health. So, what is cholesterol and what does it do? Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in the body. It's not inherently "bad." In fact, your body needs it to build cells. But too much cholesterol in the body can pose a problem.
Cholesterol comes from two sources. Your liver makes all the cholesterol you need. The remainder of the cholesterol in your body comes from foods derived from animals. For example, meat, poultry and full-fat dairy products all contain cholesterol, called dietary cholesterol. Eggs come from chickens, so that's where the cholesterol comes in.
Those same foods are high in saturated and Tran's fats. Those fats cause your liver to make more cholesterol than it otherwise would. For some people, this added production means they go from a normal cholesterol level to one that's unhealthy. Some tropical oils - such as palm oil, palm kernel oil and coconut oil - can also trigger your liver to make more cholesterol. These oils are often found in baked goods.
Cholesterol circulates through the body in the blood. As the amount of cholesterol in your blood increases, so does the risk to your health. That's why it's important to have your cholesterol tested, so you can know your levels.
There are two types of cholesterol: LDL cholesterol, which is the bad cholesterol and HDL, which is good cholesterol. Too much of the bad kind, or not enough of the good kind, increases the risk that cholesterol will slowly build up in the inner walls of the arteries that feed the heart and brain.
Cholesterol can join with other substances to form a thick, hard deposit on the inside of the arteries. This thickness can narrow the arteries and make them less flexible - a condition known as atherosclerosis. If a blood clot forms and blocks one of these narrowed arteries, a heart attack or stroke can result.
When it comes to cholesterol you need to remember check, change and control. That is: Check your cholesterol levels. You need to know your cholesterol level: Change your diet and lifestyle if your cholesterol level is too high. Learn how to control your cholesterol, with help from your doctor and you may even need to take medication.
High cholesterol is one of the major controllable risk factors for coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. If you have other risk factors such as smoking, high blood pressure or diabetes, your risk increases even more. The more risk factors you have and the more severe they are, the more your overall risk is compounded.
Odds are, there are lifestyle changes you can make to improve your cholesterol numbers. That's true because, more often than not, unhealthy behaviors are the main culprits behind high cholesterol.
Your body naturally produces all the LDL (bad) cholesterol it needs. An unhealthy lifestyle - not enough exercise, too many unhealthy foods - makes your body produce more LDL cholesterol than it needs. This is the cause of high LDL cholesterol for most people.
Behaviors that can negatively affect your cholesterol levels include: Unhealthy diet, Lack of physical activity, Smoking or exposure to tobacco smoke, and Excess weight. Stopping or reversing these unhealthy lifestyle factors can help improve your cholesterol numbers.
Some people inherit genes from their mother, father or even grandparents that cause them to have too much cholesterol. This is called familial hypercholesterolemia. The severity of FH is related to the duration and degree of LDL cholesterol in the blood. FH is dangerous because it can cause premature atherosclerotic heart disease. If your cholesterol numbers are concerning, check your family history for problems related to high cholesterol.
If you have high blood cholesterol, making lifestyle modifications is a great first step to lower your risk of heart disease. If those steps don't reduce your risk enough, your doctor may prescribe medications to help. Remember making even modest changes now can help to prevent significant medical challenges later. Do all that you can to reduce your risk for the serious consequences of heart attack or stroke.
Chicken is always a crowd pleaser, and usually on sale at one of our local stores. This is just a simple chicken recipe with gravy.
Chicken with Gravy
¾ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon thyme
¼ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 (20 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup chicken stock
2 tablespoons cold water
2 tablespoon cornstarch
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine salt, paprika, thyme, pepper, garlic powder and sage in a small bowl. Pound thicker end of chicken breast to about 1 inch thickness. Sprinkle with seasonings and rub on both sides. You can fry the breast as two large breast or cut the chicken into strips.
Heat olive oil in a large pan; fry chicken breasts until done. Transfer chicken to a plate. Add chicken stock to the pot, scraping up any browned bits off the bottom.
Combine water and cornstarch in a small bowl and stir to dissolve. Slowly whisk in enough of the cornstarch mixture to thicken the gravy to your desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and serve gravy over chicken breasts.
Events at the Extension Office
The Hilltoppers Extension Homemakers will be meeting Monday Night at 6:00 at the Extension Office.
The Lake Cumberland Area Cultural Arts Competition will be held on Tuesday, March 3, in Taylor County. Pulaski County Homemaker Winners should have their blue ribbon winners at the Extension Office by Monday. Area Cultural Arts winners go on to State Competition in April.
The Pigeon Forge Quilt Show will be held this Wednesday through Saturday at Pigeon Forge. The Pulaski County Extension Van will be leaving on Thursday Morning at 8:00 to attend the showing.
The East Somerset Extension Homemakers will meet Thursday Evening at 6:00 at the Pulaski County Extension Office.
March is National Nutrition Month. Some of the staff from the Pulaski County Extension Office will be giving away food samples and other incentives at local grocery stores this month. Look for your friends from the Extension Office when you do your grocery shopping during March.
