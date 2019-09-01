Friends, I ain't never seed 'nothin lak hit an' your humble reporter an' Pa ust to go to 'bout ever circus that cume to town.
Joyce Wesley out c'here at Nelson Valley found a hornets neste 20 feet off the ground at the bak 'uv her house hangin' frum the eave.
Friends, that air is scary. That means folks out in Nelson Valley are gonna have snow drifts 20 feet high this winter.
That's a fak, friends. Hornets bils their nestes high 'nough to git outta the deepest snow 'uv the winter. I ain't hardly never seed hit fail.
Scott Tomlison, Miz Wesley's son-in-law, sed he tried everthang to git rid 'uv that hornets neste. He used wasper an' hornet spray, vinnyger and diswarshing stuff. Finally he used a water hose an' onna 'em golf putter hangin' out a winder.
That air is the best use 'uv a golf putter I've ever hear'd about. Nockin' that little white ball outta site an' then goin' hunting' fur hit an' then hitting' hit a'gin is 'bout silliest game I ever hear'd 'bout. Seems to me you'ins outta put hit in your pocket whins you'ins finds hit.
Friends, hornets don't tak no sass frum nobody. Paw sed he shot thru a hornets neste one time an' a'fore smoke clar'd frum his gun, a hornet hit him r'at a'tween the eyes.
Sumetime after the furst 'uv September, your humble reporter will mak my annual WINTER WEATHER FURCAST. I'll tell you'ins how many snows deep 'enough to trek a rabbit we'ins is gonna have, how cold hits gonna git be an' other good stuff to holp us country folks mak hit thru the winter. Cleat Estes, this honored journal's official fog kounter, is gitten' up ever mornin' with the chikens an' marks down the foggy mornin's on his drug store calender.
Friends, I ain't seed no wully worms. Nonna my weather watchers has reeported sein' one. The amount 'uv blak on a wully worms bak tells how cold hits gonna be this winter.
I guesses all our wully wurms has bin mashed by 18-wheelers whilst tryin' to cross all them 4 lane an' 6 lane rodes in Pu'lasski County. Hits done away wif our tumblebugs too. Ain't no way a tumblebug kin roll his balla cow do-do down a blaktop rode without hit gittin' away frum him an' rollin' off.
Changing' the subjick but I shore needs sume kampaign money in my race a'gist The Donald nex year.I gotta $3 doller bill with Bill Clinton's pitcher on hit, but nonna these good Pu'lasski County Ree'publikans will sell their vote fur hit. I ast a feller at church t'other Sundee if'n he wud vote fur me an' he sed he ain't made up his mind yit.
Friends, this is the only chance you'ins is gonna git to put a hillbilly in the White House. This is the only canddydit in the race who sez he wants to be pressydint 'cause he needs the money.
I reckon I'm gonna hafta try an' borrow sume money frum Mr. Pootin an' The Rocket Man. I know them air Demmerkrats up in Warshinton will a'cuse 'em 'uv messin' in the 'lection, but a fellers got to do whut a fellers got to do.
Your humble reporter is a paid up 'member 'uv The Hillbilly Party. 'Member, if'n you'ins wanna Mak Amarykerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. An' don't furgit to sind money to buy votes.
