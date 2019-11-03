New Teacher Center (NTC), a national nonprofit focused on disrupting the predictability of educational inequities for systemically underserved students by accelerating educator effectiveness, today announces a new $14 million research budget inclusive of a $12.8 million grant from the Department of Education's Education Innovation and Research (EIR) Expansion program.
The EIR grant and research budget will support New Teacher Center over a span of five years in implementing its high-quality, standards-aligned instructional coaching (IC) program to improve the effectiveness of 8,600 teachers via job-embedded coaching and advance the learning of over 133,000 K-12 students in high-need rural and urban school districts.
Districts partnering to implement this teacher development system with New Teacher Center include: the Southeast/South-Central Education Cooperative (SESC) in Appalachia, Kentucky and the Niswonger Consortium of School Systems in Northeast Tennessee (TN Consortium), as well as urban partners including Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) and Houston Independent School District (HISD).
"The opportunity offered through this EIR grant and partnership with NTC provides Hillsborough County Public Schools the chance to bring critical content coaching to high-need schools in our district," said Tricia McManus, Assistant Superintendent of Leadership, Professional Development, and School Transformation at HCPS. "Our district is focused on improving standards-aligned instruction for every student and ensuring they are each successful with rigorous content. This will be a great chance to move those efforts forward."
As the sole grant recipient in EIR's highly competitive 'Expansion' category, New Teacher Center was required to demonstrate evidence of its impact on students via a controlled, randomized trial. This was confirmed by a 2017 validation study from SRI International, which showed NTC's two-year induction program provided up to 5 months of additional student learning. In October 2019, NTC followed up on these results with its "Counting the Cost" study quantifying the substantial impact teacher development has on lifetime career earnings for students, teacher retention, district savings and local economies.
"Serving many Appalachian counties in Kentucky, Southeast/South-Central Educational Cooperative is excited to partner with NTC to bring a proven system of teacher development focused on instructional coaching to our member districts," said David Johnson, Ed.D, Executive Director of SESC Education Cooperative. "We know this will improve the education of our students and have long-term impact on retaining and supporting effective teachers."
Ali Picucci, Chief Impact and Learning Officer, New Teacher Center adds: "Creating a lasting impact on the lives of students starts with building a growth-minded environment and strong, instructional culture for teachers. We are thrilled to receive the EIR grant from the Department of Education, which will allow us to drive this impact for thousands of students, and support our partners in disrupting the predictability of systemic educational inequalities."
