The University of Kentucky Department of Entomology has created a new, interactive website to help concerned tree owners identify their insect problems. The 'Guide to Insect Pests of Woody Plants' will hopefully be of use to you if you have the pest in hand or if you just have the damage they left behind.
The layout is very similar to other helpful guides, such as 'Garden Insects of North America' and can be used best by knowing what plant is being attacked.
If you click on the 'Pest List by Tree/Shrub Species', you will see an alphabetical list of some of the more common woody plants. If you click on one of the species, you will find lists of the most frequent pests of that plant.
The site is not exhaustive of all woody plants or all pests, but will be updated with more species soon.
There is also a dichotomous keys specifically for maple, elm, and walnut pests and a general pest identification key to help narrow things down.
The website can be found here: http://www.uky.edu/Ag/Entomology/treepestguide/treeintro.html.
For more information, call the Pulaski Co Extension office at 606-679-6361. Become a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook, follow @hortagentbeth on Twitter and/or follow kyplants on Instagram.
Come learn how to (and how not to) Prune Woody Plants at a workshop on March 4 at 1pm at the Pulaski Co Public Library. This will be hands-on, dress for the weather.
A DIY Workshop on Growing Mushrooms on Logs will be held on February 26 at 1pm at the Pulaski Co Extension office. This workshop fills up fast. Fee $10.
