Your Christmas poinsettia can keep on living for some time, even for NEXT year's Christmas season. Is it really as hard as it seems? No doubt, it may be a bit of a challenge, but it is also very do-able.
As the plant ages into January and February, keep doing the things you've already been doing:
• No drafts (cold or hot)
• No standing water in the tray under the container
• Fertilize monthly
• Provide bright, indirect light
• Remove damaged or disease leaves as they occur
As the months go by and the plant starts shedding leaves and looking puny, the media can be allowed to dry out a little more. At this point, remove the bracts and part of the stem (trim back to roughly 6 inches, see picture). Be sure to leave 3 or 4 leaves on each remaining stem.
During that first pruning or by late spring or early summer, repot the poinsettia to the next-larger size container. Use a well-drained, bagged medium. Apply a slow-release fertilizer to the soil surface. Water regularly.
The plant can be taken outside once temperatures are over 55oF. At first, expose the plant to a partly shady site. Once acclimated, move the plant at intervals so it receives more and more sun. As sun exposure increases, water needs will increase.
You may consider sinking the container into the ground. This will help alleviate very high temperatures in the root zone as well as reduce the need for watering. Turn the container once a week to prevent roots from growing through the drainage hole.
May to September, water as needed (this may be more than once a day!) and fertilize with a complete fertilizer every 2 to 3 weeks.
Prune tall growth at 6-week intervals to keep the plant well-branched and within bounds. The last pruning or pinch should occur in late August.
Never expose the poinsettia to temperatures less than 55oF. As temperatures decrease in the fall, move the plant inside.
Poinsettias bloom in response to day length and must be given a regimen of night exposure for the plant to flower in December. Move the plant indoors by at least the first day of Autumn (September 21) to begin the day/night treatments.
From roughly September 21 to Halloween, give the plant 14 hours of uninterrupted darkness and 10 hours of bright sunlight each day. This can be accomplished by setting an opaque box or trashcan over the plant or setting the plant in a closet. Be sure the plant continues to receive 60-70oF during this regimen.
Stop the night treatment on November 1. From that time until December, water regularly (no standing water!), fertilize every 3 weeks, and most importantly, give the plant a sunny window (no hot or cold drafts!). Bracts could begin coloring in mid to late November but should be fully colored by Christmas.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension office at 679-6361. Become a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook, @kyplants on Instagram, follow @hortagentbeth on Twitter, and go to my Pulaski County Horticulture YouTube Channel.
The Pulaski County Extension office will be closed December 24, 2021 through January 1, 2022. We will reopen on January 3, 2022.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.