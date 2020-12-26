New Year, new money

Each new year, many people develop resolutions to change habits to help them feel healthier, learn a new skill, or save money. The new year can also be a good time to establish better financial habits such as plugging spending leaks. Spending leaks are small, seemingly innocent purchases that add up over time. These spending habits have the potential to drain our budgets if gone unchecked. Often, we spend money without realizing how quickly "a little bit here" and "a little bit there" adds up. When we begin to identify our spending leaks, we can work to break habits that can break the bank.
Spending leaks can be parts of our normal routines. That makes them difficult to spot. Sometimes we do not realize how much money we spend on things like specialty coffees, takeout food, impulse buys, vending machine purchases, digital downloads, streaming services, or even hobbies. Other common spending leaks include cigarettes, alcohol, and junk food. When we add up these costs, it can be surprising to see how much money we could save by making different choices.
One example of spending leaks common to many families is unused streaming or cable services. When a family has more than one subscription often one service goes largely unused. The cost per year can add up. A family could save several dollars by cutting one rarely used subscription service. Make a financial resolution to identify and cancel any unused auto draft services, subscription, or membership that might be draining your budget.
Impulse shopping is another common spending leak. This is especially true in the digital age. Smartphones have made it easy to impulsively buy unneeded items while scrolling online. With one clock purchase options and easy pay apps, clicking "add to cart" allows you to shop without ever getting up from the couch.
To begin plugging spending leaks, first track your purchase over time. Keep a spending diary to become more mindful of your spending habits. This can be as simple as writing all purchases in a notebook for a month. Be sure to track every purchase regardless of size, including recurring bills, daily.
Once you identify spending leaks that are draining your budget, you can then develop ways to reduce them. Making eating out an occasional treat rather than a regular behavior. Limit your on-line shopping. The less convenient it is for you to make an online purchase, the less likely you are to make impulse buys.
Whatever your financial resolutions may be this new year, incorporate mindfulness into your spending routines. Plan out purchases in advance and consider ways you can keep your money from going down the drain. Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate based on race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Whether it is black-eyed peas on a New Year's Day, brunch, or cabbage on New Year's Eve, adding these New Year's good luck foods to your party plans are a delicious way to say "see-you to the old year and hello to a lucky new year."
What are you going to serve your family on New Year Day? How about some vegetables from the green family? Green color is meant to symbolize paper money and ensures wealth and prosperity to you.
Green Salad
3/4 cup sunflower seed
Cooking spray
1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
Salt and black pepper to taste
1-pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and thinly sliced
1/2-pound curly kale, stems removed and thinly sliced
1/2-pound Napa cabbage, thinly sliced
1 1/2 cups dried cranberries
1 (15-ounce) can Mandarin oranges, drained
4 green onions, thinly sliced
8 strawberries, trimmed and thinly sliced
1 (16-ounce) bottle creamy poppy seed dressing
1 tablespoon orange zest
Juice from 1 orange
Place sunflower seeds in a bowl and coat lightly with cooking spray. Sprinkle the seeds with cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper, and toss to coat. Place in a medium skillet over medium high heat, and cook, stirring often until lightly toasted, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Combine the brussels sprouts, kale, cabbage, dried cranberries, Mandarin oranges, green onions, strawberries, and cooled toasted seed in a large bowl.
Combine the bottled poppy seed dressing with the orange zest, and orange juice in a small bowl. When ready to serve, pour the dressing over the salad about 1/2 cup at a time and toss until salad and dressing are combined. This makes a large serving.
