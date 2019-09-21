72 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 20, 1933
Pulaski Boys Leave California
Pulaski County boys in the Citizens Conservation Corps who have been stationed in California this summer left Cornell, Calif., Tuesday for Fort Knox.
They will be mustered out at Fort Knox next week, but can re-enlist for another six-month period if they desire. If they re-enlist they will probably be sent to one of the Kentucky camps.
Candidates File for Councilman
Six candidates for city councilman have filed their petitions with County Clerk Onie P. Hamilton.
They are Elmer Burgin in the First Ward; H. L. McKinney in the Fourth Ward; Robert Ward and Everett Denham in the Fifth Ward and James W. Strunk and J. A. DeWeese in the Sixth Ward.
Selling City Property
H. B. Marcum, real estate agent, will sell at auction Friday, Sept. 29 for the Conner estate a two-story residence and 20 building lots, located on Beecher St., in Somerset.
Fire at Heaton Home
Fire, caused by sparks falling on the shingle roof, damaged the roof of the home occupied by Spencer Heaton and family on North College Street at approximately 11:45 o'clock this morning. The property is owned by M. B. Huffaker.
Returns to Old
Duties
Mr. A. E. Phillips has returned to his old job as presser at E. Jarmer's Tailor Shop on South Main Street.
He has been employed at the Laswell dry cleaning plant for several months.
Football Pep
A pep meeting prior to the opening football game for the Somerset Briar Jumpers will be held on the stage of the Virginia Theatre Thursday night. The high school band will make its first appearance of the year.
Coach Bob Bruce Waddle will have a squad of 30 boys ready for the game. Cleo Meece, alternate captain, was injured in practice this week, but will probably see some service on Friday.
The rally is in addition to the theatre's regular program as the picture "Mama Loves Papa," will be presented and is considered one of the best comedy hits of the year.
Building Log
Bungalow
Mr. Cloyd Gilmore is completing an attractive bungalow of pine logs on Fishing Creek 200 yards from the new bridge on the Somerset-Nancy Road.
New Truck Sold
The Somerset Machine Shop reports the sale and delivery of a 1 ½-ton International truck to Curtis Winfrey.
Slightly Wounded in Shooting Scrape
Henry Woods and Cecil Lawson engaged in a shooting match on Bourne Avenue Sunday morning at 11 o'clock.
Fortunately, the men were about 50 yards apart when they began firing and though each was hit by several shots, neither was seriously wounded.
Jealousy over a woman is said to have caused the trouble. The men were arrested by Chief of Police Robert Warren and Patrolman Herbert Norfleet.
Four-Year Old Burned to Death
Mary Godby, four-year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pleas Godby of Bethelridge, was burned to death when she attempted to light a lamp at her home at noon on Monday. She died at the Somerset General Hospital about 10 o'clock Monday night.
The child was alone at the Godby home at the time of the accident. She said that she decided to build a fire in the kitchen stove and cook. She decided to light the lamp and then kindle the fire from the lamp flame. It is believed that she turned the lamp over and ignited her clothing.
The child's mother, who was in the orchard near the house, was attracted by her cries. But the girl was covered with flames before she could reach her. The child's body was taken back to Bethelridge where funeral services were held yesterday.
Brunswick Restaurant Bought
Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Bugg have purchased the equipment of the Brunswick Restaurant formerly operated by Mr. Victor Thurman and have taken charge. The restaurant is located in the Masonic Building on the Square. It will be kept open day and night.
Meece Announces
Mr. J. Bart Meece announces in this issue his candidacy for member of the County Board of Education from the Fourth Division. Mr. Meece has served on the county board before and has many friends who will be interested in his candidacy this year.
Drilling for Oil
Mr. R. C. Snyder, president of the South Kentucky Pipeline Company, and a group of his associates have organized an oil company and will drill a number of wells in Pulaski and Wayne Counties.
They began drilling operations on the Joe Claunch Farm at Waltsboro Monday. The formations are said to be favorable in that section. This is the first well that has ever been drilled in that vicinity. Mr. Snyder is recognized as one of the most successful oil drillers in the state of Kentucky.
Car Goes Missing
A Studebaker sedan belonging to Harold Strunk was stolen Friday from in front of his residence on East Mount Vernon Street. No trace of the thieves has been found.
Libel Suit Dropped
Judge R. C. Tarter and Judge B. J. Bethurum have dropped their libel suits, filed in Rockcastle Circuit Court against Jailer W. W. Anglin of Mt. Vernon asking $50,000 damages each.
They alleged an article signed by Anglin and published in the Mt. Vernon Signal before the primary election was false and libelous and that they had been damaged to that amount.
Big Apple Lawyer
Mr. Don Cooper, who has been spending the summer here with his mother, Mrs. Helen Cooper, will leave Sept. 29 for New York City where he will be associated with the law firm of Chadbourne, Stanchfield and Levy.
After graduating from Centre College, he went to Yale University Law School. He completed his courses there in 1932 and was invited to return and aid in the writing of a legal book and do some tutoring in the school.
New Bandmaster Arrives
A new Somerset bandmaster, Laurence Victor Moore, made his arrival at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Victor Moore, Friday, Sept. 15.
The young man weighs nine and three-fourths pounds. Mr. and Mrs. Moore are receiving congratulations and best wishes of many friends.
Whitehead's to Go on Air
Thomas and Lloyd Whitehead, talented Somerset musicians, will give their initial program on the air Thursday. They will broadcast from station WCKY Covington between 11 and 1 o'clock.
They will play on the guitar and French harp and sing.
Marriage Licenses
Mr. Ben Loveless, 28, of Mt. Zion and Mrs. Margaret Cravens, 20, of Eubank.
Mr. Hay Spears, 21, of Bethelridge and Miss Flora Harness, 19, of Cains Store.
Returns to Eubank
Dr. J. B. Acton who has been practicing at Whitley City for several years, has returned to Eubank and is opening an office there. Dr. Acton practiced at Eubank for many years.
Building Filling
Station
Will Compton is building a filling station on the Monticello Road near the river bend. He will handle Gulf Products.
County Court News
Elwood Johnson charged with operating a motor vehicle without a proper license. He was fined $10 and costs in County Court on Saturday.
Shelby Waters, charged with disturbing religious worship was fined $20 and given a five-day jail sentence Wednesday.
Shadoan's Pitching Wins for Somerset
Pete Shadoan held the heavy hitting Eubank team to four singles Sunday and Somerset bested their opponents 7-2 on the Eubank diamond. Only one of the runs was earned off Pete. He struck out five batters and didn't give a free pass. Barlow was nicked for 10 hits by Somerset and gave seven bases on balls. He had eleven strikeouts to his credit.
Bell and Clyde Munchrie each collected a triple and a single for Somerset. Captain Converse came through with two safeties. The fielding of the local club was not up to standard.
Dundon Drowns
Robert Dundon, 47 years old, veteran political writer and sports editor drowned in the Louisville and Portland Canal in Louisville on Monday. Mr. Dundon was the Democratic nominee for state senator from the 38th district and had no opposition.
He was as widely known in political circles as he was a sports writer and was a gifted writer.
Youth Arrested
James Nunnelly, 18 years old, was arrested by city officers on Sunday night near the Church of God on Cotter Avenue. He was charged with drunkenness. He was armed with a large pair of brass knucks and a knife.
Judge R. B. Waddle turned him over to the juvenile court for trial. He was served a sentence in the State School of Reform on a previous charge.
Murphy to Referee Game
Mr. Joe Murpy, teacher and coach at Stearns, will referee the Somerset-Monticello game here on Friday. Murphy starred with the Centre College teams from 1919 to 1922. Although he weighed only 135 pounds, Coach Charlie Moran considered him one of the best halfbacks in the south.
He pulled several games out of the fire for the Colonels with his spectacular broken field running. He had a prominent part in Centre's victory over Harvard in '21.
Faces From The Past
Barbara Norris in 1996
Mary Ann Morgan in 1995
Bill Meece in 1986
Carl Meece
David Rodney Meece in 1978
Steve Merrick in 1990
