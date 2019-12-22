Northern Middle School 8th grade students had the opportunity to apply for GEMS (Girls Engaging in Math and Science) through Somerset Community College. The following students were accepted into the program: Kelbi Cain, Lilly Carroll, Sabra Meece, Grace Shirley, Madeline Wilson, JJ Woodall. According to the Somerset Community College website, "The GEMS program is designed to promote the National Science Foundations (NSF) program to promote a larger and more diverse science and engineering workforce. The NSF has found that one of the most effective interventions to help young women choose and sustain an education and career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics is mentoring by successful women in those fields." The girls had an exciting and innovative learning experience that they will always remember.
