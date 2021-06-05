Northern Middle School Choir performs at 90th Mountain Laurel Festival

The 90th Anniversary of the Ky. Mt. Laurel Festival was held May 29, 2021.
The people of Pineville, despite record cold weather, eagerly came out for a beautiful festival as they aligned the streets for the parade and later gathered in the Amphitheater to see their new queen. There was no festival in 2020 due to Covid. It was the 11th year that Northern Pulaski Middle School Choir participated in Queen's Coronation. Thirty-seven students participated and 10 parents and grandparents chaperoned.
The pre-coronation program and coronation intermission program were emceed by 7th grader Keaton Craig. The choral ensemble sang "Wade In the Water," "Danny Boy," "Grand Ol' Flag," and "We Shall Overcome." Soloists included Emily Stevens, Jasper Tingle, Tensley Coffey, Kynslie Crabree, BrynLee Dugger, Jasmine Lowery, and Halleigh Durham.
Crabtree received a standing ovation from Governor Andy Beshear for her rendition of "When You Wish Upon a Star."
