Northern Middle School's STLP (Student Technology Leadership Program) team hosted their annual Entrepreneur Fair. The Entrepreneur Fair serves as a way for students to gain knowledge about being an entrepreneur and raise money for our school. Students created their own business plan that they would utilize during the Entrepreneur Fair. Students worked hard to gather donation from various businesses in our community. We would like to thank all the parents who made donations and assisted our students. We would also like to extend a special thanks to the following businesses for their donations. Their generosity helped make this day a success for our school and students: Persnickety Jane, Local Honey Boutique, Sports Den, Trader Jakz, Prairie Farms, Baxter's, Performance Foods, Lifesprings Counseling and The Sweet Spot.
