Northpoint Training Center (NTC) in Burgin passed its recent Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) audit. Signed into law Sept. 4, 2003, PREA is intended to address the detection, prevention, reduction, and prosecution of sexual harassment and abuse in correctional facilities in the country.
The audit team consisted of Lori Fadorick and Joy Bell, two PREA auditors contracted through the American Correctional Association.
"The culture of 'zero tolerance' is apparent throughout the Northpoint Training Center," said Fadorick. "The zero-tolerance mandate is clearly taken seriously by the staff at the facility."
Not only was NTC compliant on all standards, they were found to have substantially exceeded the requirements of 13 standards. This represents the all time highest number of exceeded standards amongst any adult institution in the state.
"NTC continues an established history of professionally meeting and exceeding national PREA standards and places a daily, continuous and ongoing priority upon offender safety. I am proud of NTC for their accomplishment," said Deputy Commissioner Randy White.
"I am thrilled with the audit results," said Assistant Director/Agency PREA Coordinator Shannon Butrum. "Maintaining compliance with PREA standards is an ongoing process and requires a constant effort on behalf of everyone at the facility. Doing so throughout the operational challenges of the current pandemic is a true testament that they are a facility dedicated to not only meeting the standards but exceeding them when possible."
"I am very proud of our staff who have worked through adversity during the pandemic but still continued to maintain focus on doing what is right every single day," said Warden Brad Adams. "Our staff on every level has set the bar high and have shown great resiliency, dedication and professionalism."
PREA audits consist of 45 national standards that ensure compliance with all facets of this federal legislation. The last PREA audit conducted at NTC was in 2018, which also resulted in a passing score.
