70 YEARS AGO
DEC. 11, 1952
Thieves take safe
A safe weighing more than 400 pounds and containing some $1,000 in currency and cash was stolen from the store of William Branscum on Highway West 80 about four miles west of Somerset Friday night. County officers have found no trace of the safe or thieves.
Cundiff Brothers busy
Cundiff Brothers have leased the first floor of the Smith Building on the Square, the property formerly occupied by Denney, Murrell and Ramsey Undertaking Company. A new floor is being constructed and the property, which extends from the Square to East Columbia Street, will be completely remodeled. The business house will be used as an electrical appliance store. The present jewelry store of Cundiff Brothers will be completely remodeled and air conditioned.
Polio care expensive
The Pulaski County Chapter of the Polio Foundation received $1,300 to apply on the bills for treatment and care of Pulaski County patients for 1952. Because of the many cases in the county this year the expenses of looking after the Pulaski patients was unusually large.
Business school sold
Virgil E. Young, Lexington, owner of Fugazzi Business College, has purchased the Rogers School of Business of Somerset.
The Rogers School has served Somerset and surrounding communities well for 36 years.
Science Hill robbery
The store of Mrs. Susan Baker, on Hwy. 27 just north of Science Hill, was robbed Sunday night. Thieves apparently used a truck to haul off their loot.
Quilts, coats, canned goods, electric hot plate, electric iron and a Victrola were stolen along with some potatoes and onions.
Here comes the bypass
Construction of a Somerset bypass on Highway 27 at a cost of $500,000 will be in the 1953 Kentucky highway budget.
Going up
Total assessment of property in Pulaski County in 1952 was $14,154,645. Up from $13,868,585 in 1951.
Hislopes serve
country
Pfc. Sim K. Hislope, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Hislope, formerly of Delmer, is with the Marines on the Korean front. He is a brother of Ernest Hislope, who has been with the Navy for 10 years. The Hislopes left Delmer 14 years ago.
In a Flash
Flash Gordon space outfit only $4.98 at Firestone.
Hi ho (not much) silver
Lone Ranger holster set 77 cents at Firestone.
Nancy shines
The Nancy High Dragons were impressive in beating Pine Knot 62 to 44.
Coffey means
business
Visit Coffey Paint and Wallpaper Company, "where paint is a business, not a sideline."
Field creamed
An oat field near Freedom Church, about 10 miles north of Somerset on U.S. 27, was bathed liberally in cream when a van truck left the highway and overturned. The accident occurred during a ran. The truck, traveling north, was almost demolished and fresh cream was mixed with the rain over a wide area of the field.
Can't hold them Tigers
Ahead all the way, Shopville defeated Ferguson 60 to 49, at Ferguson.
Parkey paced the Tigers with 19 points, while Jennings of Ferguson was high scorer with 20 points.
Bible lesson
Rev. John S. Parks, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, advised members of the Lions Club to judge the Revised Standard Bible as a book not by one passage.
Parks was the speaker at the civic club's weekly meeting.
According to Parks, the revised version of the Bible serves a two-fold purpose-it simplifies the Bible so that everyone can read and understand it; and it brought together men of many different faiths and religious denominations in a unified cause.
"Too many of us," Parks said, "got to thinking that buying a Bible and keeping it in our home was enough to preserve and carry on its principles. However, in recent years, many people have turned back to reading the Bible in search of God."
Parks explained the major benefit of the new version saying "the new version of the Bible will meet the "Don't judge needs of many people who are frustrated when they try to read the Bible because they can't understand it."
Because of the controversy about the book, Parks urged that everyone be impartial in judging it. "Don't judge the new version by one passage. Rather, read it and judge the book as a whole."
Marriage licenses
Doyle M. Cook, Norfleet, and Betty Jean Coe, Naomi.
Vertrees l. Roberts, Faubush, and Uva Jean Wilson, Cains Store.
Forest William Abbott, Somerset, and Jessie D. Sears, Colo.
Bah humbug
A Christmas gift of bonuses for city employees, suggested by City Councilman Ivan Kelly, has been ruled out by an opinion of the Kentucky Attorney General office that such payments cannot be made from public funds.
The office said such a bonus would violate the State Constitution by using public money for services not actually rendered. The employees are paid salaries fixed by the City Council for their services.
Joy in the air
Radio air ways between Somerset and Atlanta, Georgia were filled with Christmas greetings when Miss Doris Whittaker and her friends here exchanged wishes.
Miss Whittaker, 22, who was stricken with polio last summer when she went to Atlanta to find work, was too sick to write Christmas cards. The help of amateur radio operators took the place of the mail.
Doris taped her Christmas messages, and they were transmitted by an amateur radio network to Somerset, where they were picked up by Ivan Kelly's station W4TUT. They were heard by friends who in turn greeted Miss Whittaker, the voices being relayed to the ill girl by phone in Grady Hospital.
Somerset High Grade A
Somerset has received the highest rating, Grade A, given by the Southern Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools.
Holiday treats
More than 1,000 children and some accompanying adults attended Virginia Theatre's 20th annual Christmas party. They had free admission for 90 minutes of popular cartoons. The guests were also treated as they left the theatre, receiving ice cream and comic books from Southern Belle Dairy, candy and oranges from Ledford and Ellis, and chewing gum from the theatre.
Change of plans
Pulaski Fiscal Court granted contractor Ray Osborne permission to stop work on the Loveless School-King Bee Road until weather permits continuation of the project. Osborne stated he was moving his equipment to the Dykes-Hail Road as he believed work could be done on that project a greater part of the winter.
Walt's wish
Walt's Restaurant at Eubank wishes all customers a Merry Christmas.
Nurses needed
About this time of the year, many senior girls in high schools throughout the community are wondering what they want to be when they get out of high school.
Every citizen can help make the City Hospital a better hospital by encouraging local girls to enter nurses training to become Registered Nurses.
Sonny Boy has new owner
Tom Baker has purchased the Sonny Boy Drive-In south of Somerset on Hwy. 27 from Raymond Marcum and is in full charge of the business. Curb service will be given at the drive-in, which will remain open from 8 a.m. until midnight.
One day only
"Untamed Women" playing one day only at the Virginia Theatre, Saturday. A lost world of women without men.
Rural electricity enhancement
Senator John Sherman Cooper was advised Monday by the Rural Electrification Administration that it had approved a $150,000 loan for the Southern Kentucky Rural Electric Corporation with headquarters here. The loan is to finance farmstead installation of wiring and plumbing fixtures and various electrical appliances and equipment.
Tobacco big business
Nearly $2 million has been paid thus far in 1952 for tobacco on the local market.
Jaycees aid orphans
The Jaycees will host a Christmas party in Somerset for 43 orphans from Beulah Heights in McCreary County. The youngsters will be given spending money and their residence will get new furnishings.
Night classes
Rogers School of Business will begin offering night classes January 5 with courses in secretarial science, bookkeeping and allied subjects,
Flirting doll at
Firestone
Firestone is your doll headquarters. Sixteen inch tall Saucy Walker, walking and flirting doll $9.95.
Need a chiropractor?
See Dr. J.F. White for all your chiropractor needs.
Dollar deals
Hurry to Joseph's for $1 blouses, slips and shoes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.