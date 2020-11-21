Alpha Delta Kappa Membership, which is an honorary educational sororityand based on peer recognition, provides a wealth of opportunities for leadership development and networking through workshops, training sessions, conferences and conventions. But, perhaps the greatest opportunity Alpha Delta Kappa provides is the opportunity to make a difference. Around the world, Alpha Delta Kappa members combine their energies and talents to enrich their lives and the lives of others through thousands of heartwarming, community-based altruistic projects.
In the past two years alone, Alpha Delta Kappa members have given nearly 12 million dollars in monetary and other gifts, nearly 2 million dollars in scholarships and have provided more than 2 million hours of volunteer service to their communities. Opportunities for professional and personal networking abound in Alpha Delta Kappa. From state/provincial/national conventions and regional conferences every even-numbered year to International conventions every odd-numbered year, talented women educators gather to share ideas, fellowship, recognition and support. Alpha Delta Kappa conferences and conventions feature informative and inspirational seminars by some of the most effective and renowned speakers today.
More than 29,000 women educators around the world have discovered the many opportunities provided by membership in Alpha Delta Kappa -- opportunities for recognition of their commitment to educational excellence, for personal and professional growth and for collectively channeling their energies toward the good of their schools, communities, the teaching profession and the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.