It's true, but almost unbelievable. A vibrant town of some 300 souls in western Pulaski County before the Civil War has disappeared without a trace.
Harrison, referred to in folklore and legend as "Old Harrison" is not even a memory. Nobody with total confidence can point to a spot and say: "This is Old Harrison; here is where the town was located."
There are no signs of the town proper; not a building; not a weathered artifact; not a lodged stone; not a foundation -- not anything. An occasionally mentioned theory is that the town was destroyed during the Civil War but no historical records add credibility to that story. The voting precinct at Faubush is called Harrison. A road weaves through the western Pulaski County countryside that allegedly led to the town of Harrison. But where it would stop nobody knows.
But Old Harrison is more than a legend. The town is a historical fact. Only its whereabouts is hidden in the mists of time.
Property records validate John Milton Weddle formed the settlement of Harrison in 1841. Pulaski County, Ky. Order Book 5B, Page 189 records " … on the motion of John M. Weddle, who wished to execute bond pursuant to an act of the Assembly … an act to authorize the said John M. Weddle to lay out a town on his land in the county of Pulaski. The motion was approved February 18, 1841.
The court also ordered that a road be opened " … from Daniel Weddle's to the town of Harrison and from there to intersect with the Jamestown Road between Josiah W. Duck and Jacob Tartar ..."
A plat of the town is also recorded that shows 40 lots, each about a half acre. The town had a Main Street 50 feet wide and cross streets or alleys 25 feet wide.
Among those who owned stores in Harrison about the time of the Civil War were Jack Weddle, Jim Weddle, Bill Logan, Christian Sievers, Hugh Frank McBeath and Josh Taylor.
There was a Baptist Church called Mt. Pisgah where John O. Southerland was pastor for many years. Also, there was a blacksmith shop and a tan yard, owned by Jim Holder and Jake Warner. A temperance society existed probably because there was a saloon in Harrison. At the time Somerset was made county seat, there was talk of making Harrison county seat.
Dale Weddle, a retired District 8 Highway Department official and Independent candidate for county judge-executive in 2018, believes the business center of Harrison was located off Ky. 3262, a narrow blacktop road that extends between Ky. 80 and Ky. 196 less than two miles from Faubush. The area is bordered on the north by Wolf Creek. Dale Weddle took a reporter to the grave of John Milton Weddle, located in the Weddle Cemetery between what he believes was Harrison and Faubush. John Milton Weddle, Dale Weddle's great, great, great grandfather, died in July 1842, apparently about a year after establishing Harrison.
John Milton Weddle came to Kentucky from Wythe County, Va. about 1797. He married Polly McDaniel August 29, 1803. One of his sons, also named John Milton Weddle, served as sheriff of Pulaski County, and another, Solomon, was magistrate at Waterloo for 25 years. John Milton Weddle was the maternal grandfather of Roscoe, Jerome and Chris L. Tarter and great-grandfather of Dr. A.A. Weddle, Claude Weddle and John Sherman Cooper.
Dale Weddle believes Harrison, like the community of Nancy, extended over a wide area outside the platted lots and businesses in the center of town. I think it was sort of like Nancy. Harrison was a state of mind, Weddle concluded.
