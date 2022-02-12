“Older Adults Life’s Stages”

Monday, February 14 is Valentine’s Day. It is a festival of romantic love, and many people give cards, letters, flowers or presents to their spouse or partner. Common symbols of Valentine’s Day are hearts, red roses and Cupid. Valentine’s Day is not a public holiday just a special day of the year.
Older adults often have rich relationship histories. They have likely experienced the ups and downs that come with love and relationship satisfaction across the lifespan. They have likely had strong partnership, stressful midlife transitions, and loss due to divorce and widowhood. And they might have had the bad with the good. Older adults may have also experienced abusive, dysfunctional, unhappy or failed relationships. They might be wondering if they will ever find someone appropriate.
Despite a lifetime of relational roller coasters, many older adults remain interested in love and/or a new partnership. They still want to share their life with another person. In some cases, it is common for young people to fall in love, go their separate ways, and then return to each other in old age. Research demonstrates that quality relationships, including the romantic kind, have a positive effect on overall physical and mental health. On the other hand, a lack of ability to intimately express oneself is associated with sadness and depression.
Dr. Michael Hogan, from the National University of Ireland, reports older adults value honesty, communication, companionship, respect, positive attitude and shared religious beliefs in communication, trust, attraction, and compatibility are most important. Because of a stronger sense of self-acceptance and identification with one’s true self, older adults are thought to have a more mature understanding of relationship success. The way in which older adults perceive sexuality in older adulthood also influences their romantic relationships and sexual expression,
Everyone handles life’s stages and transitions differently. Many of us are unprepared for the changes and issues related to aging. But remember, you are never “too old” or “too past your prime” to find love again or for the first time. Finding or re-finding love starts with being open to the possibilities.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people, regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
We will be sharing the recipe from our NEP Calendar on Tuesday, February 15. Join us at 11:30 for this cooking class, Eggroll in a Bowl.
A beginner level painting class will be held on Monday, February 21, starting at 1:00 o’clock. The cost is $20, and all supplies are provided for the “Birds of a Feather Family Tree” painting. Sign up and pay at the Pulaski County Extension Office by Friday, February 18. Seating is limited.
Join us on Monday, February 28 at 1:00 o’clock at the Pulaski County Extension Office as we learn how to grow your own herbs in our kitchen as well as how to use herbs to season our food. This class will discuss how to start a kitchen herb garden, which herbs grow well indoors, how to harvest and store herbs, and how to use fresh herbs when cooking. Supplies needed: 3-4 quart-size jars (these can be recycled spaghetti sauce jars, canning jars, tin cans, etc.- clean with labels removed).
The following recipes will be a great Valentine dessert for your family.
Blueberry Cream Cheese Pound Cake
1 (8 ounce) package fat free cream cheese
½ cup oil
1 (18 ounce) package yellow butter cake mix
1 (5 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix
2 large egg whites
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
cups fresh blueberries
Preheat oven to 325º F. Lightly spray Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray and dust with flour. Combine cream cheese and oil in a medium bowl; beat with mixer at high speed until smooth and creamy. Add cake mix, pudding mix, egg whites, eggs, and vanilla extract. Beat at medium speed until blended. Fold in berries. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake 60 minutes or until wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cake in pan for 20 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely. Will yield 16 slices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.