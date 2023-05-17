On hand for the Opioid Abatement funding for the New Recovery Community Center in Pulaski County was, from left, Kentucky State Senator Brandon Storm, VOA Vice President External Relations Natalie Pasquenza, VOA President and CEO Jennifer Hancock, Chair and Executive Director of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission W. Bryan Hubbard, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, VOA Senior Director of Rural Addiction Recovery Services Stephanie Hoskins, VOA Family Recovery Court Program Manager Maegan Mayne, KYOAG Deputy General Counsel, and Director of Public Policy Blake Christopher.