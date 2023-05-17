It is no secret that communities throughout Kentucky have been disproportionately devastated by the opioid epidemic that has torn its way across the country. Families have been broken apart, and countless lives have been lost to one of the most complex and persistent public health crises of the modern time. In 2022, Kentucky alone lost 2,127 neighbors, friends and family members to fatal overdoses.
Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) has been a leader in combating substance use disorder with evidence-based recovery solutions that get results. With the need for these services ever-present, VOA has expanded throughout Kentucky, establishing recovery ecosystems, including a Recovery Community Center (RCC) in Manchester.
Soon, VOA will be able to operate another RCC in Pulaski County, providing a much-needed support system to those in recovery in the community. This investment is being made because of the tenacious leadership and drive of Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission.
General Cameron established the Commission to distribute the nearly $900 million historic settlement Kentucky received from the opioid companies. Just recently, General Cameron and the Commission distributed more than $8 million to organizations throughout the Commonwealth. VOA is a proud recipient of a $1 million grant from these funds.
These opioid abatement dollars will enable VOA to replicate a successful rural Recovery Community Center in Lincoln and Pulaski Counties. Recovery Community Centers are safe and supportive spaces where peer support services are co-located. They are designed to combat isolation and stigma experienced by people suffering from substance use disorder and promote long-term recovery.
Ultimately, these new RCCs will also provide individuals in recovery with a safe and supportive space where they can develop relationships that strengthen their commitment to their recovery. The goal of VOA is to make this unique recovery asset accessible to those who want to achieve and maintain long-term recovery.
This meaningful work and these services could not be possible without the support from several allies in Frankfort.
