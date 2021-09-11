Parker is promoted to dean of faculty at Campbellsville University

Campbellsville University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Donna Hedgepath has announced Dr. Jeanette Parker has been promoted to the dean of faculty.
"I am proud to be a member of the great collection of scholars and teachers that comprise our faculty at CU," Parker said. "I am honored to serve with the faculty however I can."
A 1981 graduate of Pulaski County High School, Parker graduated from Campbellsville College in December 1985 with a Bachelor's in Science in Psychology. She went on to graduate from Western Kentucky University in May 1990 with a Master of Arts in Counseling and from Capella University in March 2005 with a Ph.D. in Psychology.
Parker began teaching at Campbellsville University in 1989 where she is a professor of psychology.
Hedgepath said Parker's promotion to dean of faculty will allow the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs to serve Campbellsville University's faculty more intentionally and effectively.
"The number of full-time and adjunct faculty at CU has almost doubled over the past six years, requiring more resources, support and PD (professional development) opportunities," Hedgepath said. "Dr. Parker will help 'fill the gap' in this regard. Her new role will provide faculty support in regard to student concerns/grievances, course planning and assessment, professional development guidance/approval and more focused support for regional and online faculty."
Parker will continue in her roles as a professor of psychology and associate vice president for academic affairs.
"Dr. Parker is a master teacher and collaborator who challenges her colleagues both professionally and relationally," Hedgepath said.
"Her grasp of program assessment and accreditation principles is unmatched, coupled with her years of experience and strong ties with the community. She also brings integrity to higher education at a level that drives our CU mission of creating servant leaders. She emulates the servant leader model."
Parker is the daughter of the late C.E. and Frances Jacobs. She is married to Virgil Parker, a 1989 graduate of Campbellsville College, who serves as chief information officer for the Campbellsville Independent School System, and they have two children: Zach Parker and Abi Parker Waldrupe.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 12,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.