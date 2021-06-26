Parkey named Citizens' Senior Vice-President of Regional Banking

Citizens Bank President and CEO Corey Craig is happy to announce that Doug Parkey has been named to the position of Senior Vice-President of Regional Banking.
With a proven track record of leadership and new business development, Mr. Parkey will lead an integrated business growth plan in driving forward client-centric strategic initiatives at the Bank. Parkey will be based in the Somerset office, closely working alongside Lake Cumberland Market President Brian Hutchinson.
Corey Craig commented, "Doug brings a wealth of knowledge to our bank. His work ethic and strong people skills make him a great addition to our team. His expertise in all areas of financial services will be a valuable resource to customers across the entire region."
Prior to joining Citizens Bank, Mr. Parkey had more than three decades of banking and sales experience in our markets. He served in Bank Leadership in Tennessee for the past 8 years most recently as Senior Vice-President Market President of Cumberland/Rhea markets in Tennessee for FirstBank after serving in a dual role as President/CEO of Cumberland County Bank in Crossville, TN and Executive Vice-President of BPC Corporation based in Cookeville, TN.
Mr. Parkey has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Eastern Kentucky University along Associate of Arts and Associate of Applied Science Degrees from Somerset Community College. He has completed the KBA Commercial Lending School at Georgetown College; RMA Commercial Lending School at the University of Indianapolis and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking University of Wisconsin.
Doug has been very active in civic and non-profit organizations throughout his career most recently serving as Board Member for the Cumberland County Art Circle Library Foundation, Chairman of the Crossville-Cumberland County Sports and Events Council and Chairman of the Industrial Development Corporation Board of Cumberland County/Crossville. Prior to his move to Tennessee, Parkey had previously served as President of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce while also serving on the Board of Directors for the Somerset-Pulaski County CVB, board member for the Southeastern Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Somerset Community College Board of Directors and member of the Somerset Morning Rotary Club along with serving as Tournament Chairperson for the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Christmas Basketball Tournament.
Citizens Bank was established in 1904 and has offices in Somerset, Mt. Vernon, Brodhead and McKee.
