PC schools' South Schools regain Feud for Food Compassion Cup

The Feud for Food is a two-week annual food drive competition within the Pulaski County Schools where the winner gets possession of the trophy until next year. Students and staff across the district donate non-perishable food items that are distributed to families through community agencies and local churches.
Since the Feud began nineteen years ago, the students and staff of Pulaski County Schools have collected a total of 15,146,273 food items for families in our community. This year, the North and South Schools collected a combined total of 56,284 food items.
The South Schools regained the Compassion Cup after losing to the North last year. The South Schools alone collected a total of 31,150 and the South Schools a total of 25,134 items. Southern Middle School will get to display the Coveted Compassion Cup for the South for the remaining of the year by collecting the most as a school totaling 31,150 items.
The South Schools consist of Southern Elementary, Southwestern High School, Southern Middle School, Oak Hill Elementary, Nancy Elementary, and Burnside Elementary. The North Schools consist of Pulaski Elementary, Pulaski County High School, Eubank Elementary, Memorial Education Center, Northern Middle School, Northern Elementary School, and Shopville Elementary.
The Feud for Food Drive is coordinated through the Family resource and Youth Service Centers in each of our schools.
Assistant Superintendent, Matt Cook presented the Compassion Cup to SMS during their homecoming festivities.
Congratulations to SMS students and staff that worked so hard this year.
