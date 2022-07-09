Pulaski County and Southwestern High celebrate its 20th year for the Society of Character. The mission of the Society of Character is to recognize a male and female junior or senior who have exemplified outstanding character in their respective sport. Each recipient was selected by their coach/coaches on outstanding character, academic excellence, sportsmanship, and involvement in their school and the community.
The ceremony was hosted by Pulaski County High School. Forty Eight juniors and seniors were recognized with a plaque for this prestigious award at the Induction Ceremony. Keynote Speaker was retired Southeast Missouri coach, Mrs. Lana Flynn Richmond of Cape Girardeau, MO. Lana was inducted into the Southeast Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and Southeast Missouri Hall of Fame. Lana left an awesome legacy in her softball coaching career with being the 42nd softball coach in NCAA history to reach 800 career wins and finishing her coaching career with over 900 softball wins.
Each year our local Rotary Club sponsors two $1000.00 scholarships for two deserving seniors, one from each school. The application process consisted of a written essay, "Service Above Self" and an interview process. Receiving the scholarships from Pulaski High is Erin Atwell and from Southwestern High is Sarah Wilson. Scholarships were presented by Stefan Brown, President of the Rotary.
PCHS Society of Character Inductees are Girls Archery Hallie Young, Boys Archery, Joshua Sutton, Baseball, Owen Alexander, Girls Basketball, Madelyn Blankenship, Boys Basketball, Channer Sears, Bass Fishing, Kaleb Hyden, Cheerleading, Erin Atwell, Girls Cross Country, Alex Cundiff, Boys Cross Country, Gunnar Catron, Dance, Katlynn Phillips, Esports, Angelina France, Football, Drew Polston, Girls Golf, Lauren Worley, Boys Golf, Zach Ousley, JROTC, Michael Bradley, Pep Band, Emily Shore, Girls Soccer, Lexi Nicholas, Boys Soccer, Mason Taylor, Softball, Holly Barron, Girls Swimming, Peyton Haste-Price, Boys Swimming, Daniel Dalton, Girls Tennis, Catherine Cook, Boys Tennis, Jackson Martin, Girls Track, Katie Taylor, Boys Track, Jeremiah Smith, and Volleyball, Amelia Smith.
SWHS Society of Character Inductees are Girls Archery, Ashlyn McDonald, Baseball, Tyler Pumphrey, Girls Basketball, Kamryn Hall, Boys Basketball, Andrew Jones, Bass Fishing Chanler Brake, Cheerleading, Kaylee Black, Girls Cross Country, Kate Golden, Boys Cross Country, Caleb Perrin, Dance, Laryssa King, ESports, Benjamin West, Football, Giddeon Brainard, Girls Golf, Boys Golf, Ian Maybrier, JROTC, Hailey Jensen, Pep Band, Sarah Wilson, Girls Soccer, Bekah Clark, Boys Soccer, Mohammed Abd, Softball, Aimee Johnson, Girls Tennis, Celina Martinez, Boys Tennis, Quinn McGuire, Girls Track, Lydia Patterson, Boys Track, Trevor Hansen, and Volleyball, Baylee Collingsworth.
Pulaski Schools wish to congratulate each of the 2021-2022 Society of Character Inductees. You make us proud.
