PCHS FBLA chapter takes home trophies in competition

PCHS's FBLA chapter took home several awards from a recent competition.

Recently the Pulaski County High School's FBLA chapter competed at state competition in Louisville during the dates of April 11-13th. The chapter walked away with ten awards and had 16 students qualify for National Competition in Chicago, Illinois during the dates of June 29-July 3. Thank you to everyone that helped the students prepare for the conference.

Winning awards and advancing to National competition were as follows:

1st Place: Client Service-Abram Tingle

2nd Place: Community Service Project-Kaydence Shadoan, Seanna Mullins, Jaidyn Sams and Hannah Peters

2nd Place: Introduction to Event Planning-Kaylee Oakes, Mason Horton and Emily Stevens

3rd Place: Website Design-Brady McKinney, Charles Oakes and Caleb Wright

3rd Place: Future Business Leader-Charles Oakes

3rd Place: Networking Infrastructures-Michael Blanco

4th Place: Business Management-Megan Coffey, Kyndal Haste and Holly New

4th Place: Sales Presentation-Seanna Mullins

4th Place: Largest Local Chapter Membership-Chapter Award

5th Place: Securities and Investments-Logan Dick

