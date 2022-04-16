PCHS FBLA chapter takes home trophies in competition

Recently the Pulaski County High School's FBLA chapter competed at state competition in Louisville during the dates of April 11-13th. The chapter walked away with ten awards and had 16 students qualify for National Competition in Chicago, Illinois during the dates of June 29-July 3. Thank you to everyone that helped the students prepare for the conference.
Winning awards and advancing to National competition were as follows:
1st Place: Client Service-Abram Tingle
2nd Place: Community Service Project-Kaydence Shadoan, Seanna Mullins, Jaidyn Sams and Hannah Peters
2nd Place: Introduction to Event Planning-Kaylee Oakes, Mason Horton and Emily Stevens
3rd Place: Website Design-Brady McKinney, Charles Oakes and Caleb Wright
3rd Place: Future Business Leader-Charles Oakes
3rd Place: Networking Infrastructures-Michael Blanco
4th Place: Business Management-Megan Coffey, Kyndal Haste and Holly New
4th Place: Sales Presentation-Seanna Mullins
4th Place: Largest Local Chapter Membership-Chapter Award
5th Place: Securities and Investments-Logan Dick
