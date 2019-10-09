On Thursday, September 12th the Pulaski County chapter of Future Business Leaders of America toured Walmart and Ridgenet.
During the Walmart tour, members were greeted by Scott McPeek, Store Manager and various other associates and were given a behind the scenes tour of the daily operations of the store. Members were shown how the Grocery Pick-up orders operate, how customers can use the Walmart app to pick up previously ordered items, how shipping/receiving operates and the various careers that are offered at Walmart.
During the Ridgenet tour, members were met by co-owner, Alex Wilson. Alex talked about the telecommunications industry, OSHA and safety requirements, how the business buys or leases property to build towers and various careers that Ridgenet offers.
Special thanks to Bobby Clue, Scott McPeek and Alex Wilson for coordinating this amazing opportunity for the young leaders of Pulaski County.
