Mayson Ruckel, student of PCHS Culinary Program and FCCLA officer, recently won Sullivan University's annual Throwdown Competition. She won a $20,000 scholarship with her Naked Cake entry which was an original creation.
Mayson is an honor student who wishes to own her own bakery after college. She currently is an apprentice at Somerset Sweeterie and a second-year Culinary student at Pulaski County High School.
The Culinary Program is a new addition at PCHS. Tina Excellent, Culinary Program Instructor said, "I knew that Mayson would do great things. She is a natural at creating the most beautiful desserts and takes great care in her designs. I am super proud of her and our program here at PCHS. It is a great honor as a teacher to see your student win a $20,000 bake-off competition!"
Mayson is a senior this year and currently has several opportunities and letters of acceptance at some of the top Culinary Programs.
