Peaches: A Healthy Summer Fruit

Peaches are a fuzzy fruit native to China ( which produces 58% of the world total). The peach was brought to America by Spanish explorers in the 16th century. They were originally planted in St Augustine, Florida and the Cumberland Islands of Georgia in 1571. California, South Carolina and Georgia(The Peach State) are the leading U.S. producers.
As opposed to last year's very poor crop of peaches this has been a bountiful year locally for peaches.
Peaches are a member of the stone fruit family meaning they have one large middle seed-along with cherries, apricots, plums and nectarines. There are two varieties of peaches freestone and clingstone which refers to whether the flesh sticks to the inner seed or easily comes apart. Freestone are preferred for eating fresh and clingstone for canning.
On a recent trip to Haney Appledale Farm I was amazed by the volume and size of their peach harvest. They are stored in a cooler at 50 degrees after picking. Their red and yellow color was beautiful, with some as big as softballs. Peaches are a warm weather fruit and found at their best in June and July. They have white peaches, donut peaches, nectarines and the regular peaches. There is about another week worth of harvesting peaches left.
Peaches have been shown to ward off obesity related diseases such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular disease. They may also reduce the bad (LDL)cholesterol and have anti-inflammatory properties. Peaches:
* May combat the formation of free radicals known to cause cancer and extracts are effective in killing even the most aggressive types of breast cancer cells.
* Peaches are an excellent source of vitamin C and can reduce wrinkles and improve skin texture and help to fight skin damage caused by the sun and pollution.
* High fiber intakes from all fruits are associated with lower risk of colon cancer. A medium peach provides 2 grams of fiber.
* A higher intake of fruits has been shown to decrease the risk and progression of age related macular degeneration.
* The orange-yellow hue of peaches is a clue they are an excellent source of beta-carotene an important anti-oxidant that is converted to vitamin A. Vitamin A is important for bone growth and vision.
* Peaches are low in calories with a medium size peach having about 38 calories and 87 percent water content and contain no cholesterol.
* Peaches are a good source of potassium.
Peaches are a great snack and can be used in salads, appetizers or deserts. They also add a unique taste to beverages.
Dr. Drake is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a past president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr Drake has practiced in Somerset since 1984.
