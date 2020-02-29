75 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 28, 1945
Highway Engineer's Mother Injured Fatally
Mrs. Adelaide Johnson, wife of the late Judge Hiram Johnson and mother of Mr. W. F. "Ted" Johnson, District Highway Engineer, in charge of the Somerset office, was injured fatally at 7:30 o'clock last night in front of the London Baptist Church on Main Street.
Mrs. Johnson, who lived four blocks from the church, was crossing the street to go into the church when a car struck her and knocked her down.
Her injuries included a fractured skull and a broken leg and she never regained consciousness after the accident.
The driver of the car, said to be a youth from Lilly, Ky., was apprehended.
Surviving are three sons, Hiram Johnson, who is serving with the Army in England, Robert Johnson, who is with the Army in Germany, and Mr. W. F. Johnson of Somerset, one daughter, Mrs. George Green of London and seven grandchildren.
Strunk a Magistrate Candidate
Dewey Strunk, who is employed at the Ferguson Shops, is announcing his candidacy in this issue for the Republican nomination for magistrate in the First District.
Mr. Strunk served as a member of the court from 1938-1942 and voted for many measures affecting the welfare and progress of the county.
Cathey a Prisoner of War
Pfc. Ted W. Cathey, husband of Mrs. Jessie Gibbs Cathey, Lexington, is a prisoner of war of the German government, according to a card received from his by his wife Saturday.
Cathey was previously supported as missing on Dec. 18.
Before entering the service, Cathey was a student at the University of Kentucky and was employed at the U.S. Public Health Hospital in Lexington.
Mrs. Cathey is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M. A. Gibbs. Mr. and Mrs. Cathey are the parents of a baby boy, Ronald Allen.
Lieut. Carr Killed in Accident
Lieut. Harold G. Carr, 22, son of the Rev. and Mrs. J. G. Carr, of London, formerly of Science Hill, was killed Monday in an automobile accident at Fort Bragg, N.C.
An Army pilot who had seen action in North Africa and Europe, Lieut. Carr had been returned to the United States to recuperate from an attack of malaria and had been serving as an instructor at Fort Bragg.
Somerset Man Named to Birmingham Post
Edwin Hargis, former clerk at the Ferguson Shops, has been appointed a chief clerk to the master mechanic at Birmingham, Ala., and will begin his duties Feb. 19.
Survives Sinking
Otto McIntyre, son of Mr. and Mrs. George McIntyre of Squib, was one of the survivors of the escort carrier, Omanney Bay, which was sunk in action in the Philippines recently.
Mr. and Mrs. McIntyre received word Saturday that their son had landed in San Francisco and would be home sometime this week for a leave with his parents.
His brother, Sgt. Edwin McIntyre, was killed in action in France last June 17.
Sullivan Killed in Action
Mrs. Mattie G. Sullivan of Quinton was advised that her son, Pfc. Nick G. Sullivan, 24, was killed in action in Belgium Dec. 17.
She was notified last month that he was missing in action. He was a tank driver and went overseas Aug. 12, 1944 and was working in Ohio when inducted into the Army.
He was a popular and industrious youth. Surviving are his mother, two sisters and two brothers. One of his brothers is on duty in France.
Visiting in Florida
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Tibbals and daughter, Mary Alice, are guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Entzminger in Orlando, Fla.
Not Norwood Lloyd Dyer
Lloyd Dyer of Norwood wants it known that he was not the Lloyd Dyer arrested recently by county officers on a liquor charge.
The Lloyd Dyer arrested lives in East Somerset.
Accept Morehead Post
Miss Bernice Salutsky had accepted a position at Morehead State Teachers College. She received her Bachelor of Science degree and the Master of Arts in Education degree at the University of Kentucky.
She is a member of Kappa Delta Pi sorority.
Five Year Terms
Five-year prison terms were made out to two defendants in Pulaski Circuit Court Monday.
Ted McLain, Lexington, was convicted on a charge of breaking into Haynes and Massey store Feb. 12.
It was alleged he stole some candy, sugar, tobacco and shoes.
Elmer Denham was convicted of firing into the house of another. The home of John Ferrell of Luretha.
On this charge he was given five years as well.
Reported Missing
Pvt. Eugene Rogers, 19, son of the Rev. and Mrs. G. S. Rogers of Poplarville has been reported as missing in action in Germany since Dec. 19.
NEWS FROM MARCH 7, 1945 - 75 YEARS AGO
Medals Go to Pulaski Parents
Parents of two Pulaski County youths, Staff Sargent Paul G. Sears, of Somerset, and First Lt. Vermont Garrison of Mt. Victory, who are prisoners of the German government, were presented with decorations of their sons in ceremonies at Godman Field, Fort Knox, Ky., in special ceremonies Saturday.
Hines May Run for Sheriff
Lieut. William Hines, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben P. Hines, is being urged by friends to make the race for the Republican nomination for sheriff and has the question under consideration.
Lieut. Hines, a bombardier and navigator in the Army Air Forces spent more than a year overseas, saw much action and holds several decorations.
He is now receiving hospital treatment at Fort Thomas, Ky.
Returns from Florida
R. T. Brengle returned last weekend from a visit with relatives in Chattanooga, Tenn., and Tamps, Fla.
Mrs. Brengle remained for a longer visit. C. H. Schnarr of Louisville served as manager of the Ben Franklin store in the absence of Mr. Brengle.
Play to be Presented at Nancy
The junior class of Nancy High School will repeat the three-act comedy "Plain Jane," at the school Friday night.
All of the proceeds will go to the Red Cross War Fund and the public is invited.
Berry Critically Ill
Mr. James Berry of North Middletown, father of Mrs. Cecil T. Williams, is critically ill at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington following a major operation which he underwent Friday.
Mrs. Williams and her mother, Mrs. Berry are in Lexington.
Combat Vet Escapes Drowning
Pfc. James P. Jasper, who served 29 months in the Army and participated in the North African, Anlo Beach head and Casino campaigns, had a narrow escape from drowning in Fishing Creek late Saturday afternoon.
In a wagon, he had started across Fishing Creek to the farm of his father, Mr. Claude Jasper, in the Pisgah section.
The high waters of the creek, which was at flood stage, swept him, the wagon, and team 300 yards downstream before he could be reached.
George G. Jasper helped rescue him and the team and landed them safely on the side of the creek from which he started.
NEWS FROM MARCH 14, 1945 - 75 YEARS AGO
Holtzclaw to Return
Lieut. Col. Morris Holtzclaw, who had been overseas three years in charge of a medical battalion, is on his way home it was learned last week.
He went to North Africa with the First Armored Division and for many months had been on futy in Italy.
With Western Union
Miss Marcella Downing, telegrapher, entered upon her duties here last week at the Western Union office at the Hotel Beecher.
She had been employed in the Frankfort office and succeeds Mrs. Anita Catron who has transferred to Louisville.
Brengle to Lead Men's Club
R. T. Brengle was unanimously elected President of the Men's Club at the First Presbyterian Church at its dinner meeting in the church parlors Monday night.
He will succeed Charles Fritts who had served in that capacity for the past year.
The program Monday night included a quiz contest on nations, states and presidents arranged and directed by Mrs. Fritz.
Chocolate bars and packages of chewing gum were presented to those who successfully answered questions given them.
Son Freed
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Arthur of Ano were notified today by the War Department that their son Col. R. L. Arthur, who had been a German prisoner of war for many months, had been released by American forces who had captured the prison camp in their drive to Berlin.
Former Coach Killed
Word had been received here that Cpl. Kenneth Chaney, Science Hill School basketball coach and teacher in 1942, has been killed in action in France.
He was inducted into the Army in 1942 and was a native of Horse Cave and his wife and baby reside there.
Thieves Enter Kroger
Thieves entered the Kroger Super Market on East Mt. Vernon Street sometime Sunday night by breaking out a small glass pane at the side of the front door.
Only a few items of food, consisting of cheese, bread, milk and cookies were found to be missing. The desk of Manager Ed Davis was ransacked, but nothing was taken. No trace of the thieves has been found.

