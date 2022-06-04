Pittman among 28 Criminal Justice recruits completing basic training

Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 28 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the basic training academy.
Among them is James E. Pittman II of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
"Today, your hard work at the academy has paid off," Gov. Beshear said. "We look forward to the good work you will do once you return to your communities. Thank you for your commitment to keeping the commonwealth safe."
DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 527 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.
"Completion of basic training is just the beginning of a rewarding journey," DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. "Your career will be full of challenges and triumphs. But each day that you put on that uniform, know there is a community who feels safer and more secure because of your commitment to integrity and professionalism."
DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs' deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.
