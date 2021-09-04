Armyworms are usually late season pests of commercial agriculture fields like alfalfa, soybeans, and pastures. However, 2021 has proved to be a banner year for armyworms and they are making themselves known to not just farmers but anyone who has a nice tall fescue lawn.
Fall armyworm can defoliate many types of plants in a matter of hours. They overwinter in Florida or Texas. The moths are strong fliers and move northward during the summer months. By August and September, large populations can be in Kentucky. And they are here.
DAMAGE
The main result of armyworm feeding is quick, dramatic browning of turfgrass. In one instance in Pulaski County, an entire tall fescue lawn was brown within 36 hours (Figure 1).
To check if armyworm caterpillars are present (Figure 2), mix 1 tablespoon of dish soap in a gallon of water and pour over an area of turf. This concoction should make armyworms come to the surface.
Turf will probably not recover from bad infestations. September is THE time to seed cool-season grasses so be prepared to seed soon after the damage has occurred.
NEXT GENERATION
As of September 2, we are in the middle of generations. This means that the large caterpillars (that have already done damage) are pupating and will become adult moths soon. Insecticides sprays will not control pupae. Sprays are most effective against newly hatched caterpillars.
Checking for pupae is easy. Simply dig a little through the leftover duff. Pupae are about an inch long and reddish-brown in color. The included infographic shows a picture of a pupa.
Once egg masses are seen (Figures 3 & 4), armyworms are expected to emerge in 5 to 7 days. Insecticide sprays should be targeted during this time.
MANAGEMENT
Insecticides containing Bt (Bacillus thurengiensis) or Spinosad are very effective on young armyworms. For larger armyworms, carbaryl, bifenthrin, and lambda-cyaholthrin are the most effective.
If reseeding, remember you need to protect newly emerged grass seedlings.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service at 606-679-6361. Become a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook and follow @hortagentbeth on Twitter, kyplants on Instagram, and follow us on YouTube at Pulaski County Horticulture.
The Pulaski Co Extension office is open to the public on a regular basis, Monday through Friday 8am to 4:30pm.
Consider becoming a Lake Cumberland Master Gardener in 2021. The program begins in September and continues through December. For more information, go the Pulaski County Extension website, click on 'Horticulture', then click on 'Master Gardener Program'.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.