Plan now for Holiday Luncheon

The Pulaski County Extension Homemakers "Holiday Luncheon" is just two weeks ahead. Be sure to buy your tickets while you can. The cost is $20 and the luncheon will be held at the Langdon Street Baptist Church Activity Center. You will sample more than 22 different foods, receive a recipe book of all the items served, take home a gift, and lots of door prizes donated by homemakers. You will love the Autumn Harvest Punch and the Lemon Cream Tea Loaf. The luncheon will begin at 12:00 noon with only one seating. There are lots of parking spaces on level ground. We look forward to seeing you.
The Homemakers Bazaar will be held at the Somerset Mall on Saturday, November 23 from 10:00 to 6:00. Tables are being rented for $10 for homemakers or $25 for non- homemakers. You must supply a table cover that covers three sides of the table. Come by the Pulaski County Extension Office to rent your table.
If you need help with baking that turkey join us on Monday, November 25, for our class on "Baking a Turkey." The class will begin at 1:00 o'clock, and you will receive all information on preparing a turkey, and sampling a baked turkey. You need to pre-register for the class.
The Pulaski County Extension Office will be closed November 28 and 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Don't forget that today is the beginning of Day Light Savings Time. This is the time we set our clocks back one hour. If you haven't changed your time, be sure to do it today. The beginning of November also means that Christmas is just days away or approximately 1 month. You will want to start making your list of gifts to buy, and where you can get the best buys for the same product. Many of us are going to shop online for at least some of our holiday purchases. Being smart when and where you shop online can help keep you from falling victim to cybercrime.
Only shop online when you know you have a secure internet connection. Shopping with an unsecure connection can make you an easy target for cyber thieves who can steal your credit card information. Remember public internet connections are not always secure, even if you are on your own device, and their security software may not always be up to date.
When buying online, look for a padlock symbol on the page and shop from sites that start with an https:// web address. This is additional assurance for you that the website encrypts your information as the transaction is processed.
Use credit cards instead of debit cards to make purchases online. The Fair Credit Billing Act limits your responsibility to the first $50 in charges if your credit card is used fraudulently, and many credit card companies will not hold you responsible for any fraudulent charges made online. Review your statements and report any suspicious transactions to your credit card company. You also can request a free credit report from the three credit reporting agencies.
Create strong passwords and PIN numbers. Use different combinations of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols to make your passwords hard to crack. Do not use personally identifiable passwords such as your address, birthday or name in your passwords, as these are easy for thieves to figure out. Keep your passwords private. Do not share them with others or keep them in your wallet or purse as these can be stolen. Try to use different passwords for each of your online accounts.
Automatically set updates on your device to keep it up-to-date with the latest security features. This includes apps, browsers and your operating system. Keep your home internet network secure by password protecting your connection.
For more ways to protect your financial well-being, contact the Pulaski County Extension Office at 28 Parkway Drive.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
If you want to try something different for your Thanksgiving Dessert, you may like this Pumpkin Pie Crunch.
Pumpkin Pie Crunch
1 (16 ounce) can solid pack pumpkin
1 (12 ounce) can evaporated milk
3 large eggs
1 1/2 cups sugar
4 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 box of white or yellow cake mix
*1 cup chopped pecans
1 cup butter or margarine, melted
Whipped topping
Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease bottom of 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan or line with parchment paper. Combine the pumpkin, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar, pumpkin pie spice and salt in large bowl. Stir until well blended. Pour into pan. Sprinkle dry cake mix evenly over pumpkin mixture. Top with pecans. Drizzle with melted butter.
Bake at 350°F 50 to 55 minutes or until golden. Cool completely. Serve with whipped topping. Refrigerate leftovers.
*If you don't have chopped pecans use 1 cup chopped pretzels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.