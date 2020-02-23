Planning for Retirement

During the last week of February partners across the country join together to share tools and resources to inspire individuals and families to save successfully and achieve better financial stability. If you haven't thought about retirement, or if you are not saving any for your retirement, the following points will help you out.
Most American workers aren't saving enough for retirement, according to a 2018 report by the Stanford Center on Longevity. The report studied savings rates that would allow for full retirement at age 65 for those who plan to continue their current standard of living. Today we find people are still working after they reach the age of 65. Depending on what age you begin to save, you should put between 10 percent and 20 percent of your total income into retirement accounts. The report estimated that actual contribution rates are actually between 6 percent and 10 percent.
If you plan to retire at age 65 and you start saving at age 25, you need to set aside 10 percent to 17 percent of your income, according to the Stanford report. If you don't start saving until age 35, that number should increase to 15 percent to 20 percent of your income, the report added. If you aren't saving enough, you will either have to work longer or lower your standard of living in retirement.
There are several ways to save for retirement. If your employer offers a 401(k) plan, you may be able to directly deposit money from your paycheck. Automating the process makes it easier to save. Some employers will even match funds, adding money on your behalf. A match can help you meet that 10 percent to 20 percent savings goal! Find out how long it takes you to become "vested." If you leave the job before that date, you may lose the employer contributions. It's something to think about when considering a new job.
If your employer doesn't offer a 401(k), you can still put money into an Individual Retirement Account (IRA). Both traditional and Roth IRAs offer tax advantages. Traditional IRAs are typically funded with pre-tax dollars. Earnings are not taxed until retirement, then withdrawals are taxed as income. Contributions to a Roth IRA are made with money that has already been taxed, but earnings and withdrawals are not taxed. These accounts have different rules for eligibility and accessing funds. You can open these accounts online by yourself, through a brokerage firm, or you can hire an investment adviser. Either way, make sure you know all the fees involved -- for the account, the funds you choose to invest in, and for the services of any professional helping you. For more information on retirement and other savings, visit http://kentuckysaves.org/. Once you get your retirement savings started, make sure you revisit your account at least once a year. Increase the amount you put in as much as you can. Increasing just 1 percent per year will help nudge you to a higher goal. Also consider increasing your retirement contribution anytime you receive a raise.
We often find Braise Beef Brisket on sale at our local markets, but sometimes we feel like we don't know how to prepare the brisket cut of meat. Hopefully this will help you prepare this beef cut.
Slower Cooker Beef Brisket and Onion
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 yellow or red onions, sliced into halves
3 ½ pound of Beef Brisket
Salt and Pepper to Taste
6 cloves of garlic minced, of 6 teaspoons minced garlic
2 cups beef broth
1 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon soy sauce
Heat the oil in a large, deep pan at medium heat. Add the onions and cook on medium-low to medium heat, stirring frequently, until the onions have caramelized lightly, about 20 minutes. Pat the brisket dry with paper towels. (You may want to cut some of the fat off the brisket, or you can leave it on and slice off after cooking) Season the meat generously all over with salt and pepper according to your taste. Heat a large skillet or sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the brisket and sear, flipping once, until a golden-brown crust forms. Transfer to a 6-quart or larger slow cooker fat side up. Sprinkle the minced garlic over the brisket. When the onions are ready, pile them on top of the brisket. Mix the broth, Worcestershire sauce, and soy sauce and pour into the slow cooker.
Cover and cook until the brisket is very tender, 6 to 8 hours on the low setting. Switch to the warm setting and let the beef rest for at least 20 minutes when done and tender. (If your slow cooker doesn't have a WARM setting, transfer to a baking dish and cover tightly with aluminum foil while resting.)
The brisket can be sliced or shredded immediately and served with the onions and juices.
(Cooking time will depend on the size and shape of the brisket. If you don't have a slow cooker you can bake the brisket in the oven instead. Follow the directions above but put the meat in a baking dish, covered tightly with aluminum foil, or in a covered Dutch oven. Cook at 325°F until very tender, 3 to 4 hours.
Events going on at the Pulaski County Extension Office
Denise Salter will be instructing a "Card Making Class" Monday, February 24, at the Extension Office. The class begins at 10:00 o'clock. In the morning.
Beth Wilson, our Horticulture Agent, will be teaching a class on "Gardening Options for Everyone" on Monday, February 24, starting at 1:00 o'clock. Beth will be sharing how you can grow a garden in small places at your home. This class is opened to everyone.
Just Among Friends Extension Homemakers will meet on Thursday, February 27 at 1:00 o'clock at the Extension Office.
The Calendar Food Class will be held on Friday, February 28 starting at 11:30 at the Extension Office. We will be making the "Hearty Comfort Soup" a great soup for this cold weather. Call the office to register.
