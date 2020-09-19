As Somerset and Pulaski County, the state and world suffer through the coronavirus pandemic, it might be some comfort to know we have been through this type of situation before and it did pass.
Few diseases frightened parents more in the early part of the 20th century than polio. Polio struck in the warm summer months, sweeping through towns in epidemics every few years. Though most people recovered quickly from polio, some suffered temporary or permanent paralysis and even death. Many polio survivors were disabled for life. They were a visible, painful reminder to society of the enormous toll this disease took on young lives.
Polio is the common name for poliomyelitis. For a time, polio was called infantile paralysis, though it did not affect only the young.
Polio is caused by one of three types of poliovirus . These viruses spread through contact between people, by nasal and oral secretions, and by contact with contaminated feces. Poliovirus enters the body through the mouth, multiplying along the way to the digestive tract, where it further multiplies. In about 98 percent of cases, polio is a mild illness, with no symptoms or with viral-like symptoms. In paralytic polio, the virus leaves the digestive tract, enters the bloodstream, and then attacks nerve cells. Fewer than 1 to 2 percent of people who contract polio become paralyzed. In severe cases, the throat and chest may be paralyzed. Death may result if the patient does not receive artificial breathing support.
The first major documented polio outbreak in the United States occurred in Rutland County, Vermont. Eighteen deaths and 132 cases of permanent paralysis were reported. The contagious nature of polio would be established in 1905.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882-1945), former New York State Senator, Assistant Secretary to the Navy, and future U.S. president, fell ill with what most historians think was polio.
Roosevelt's illness left his legs paralyzed for life. He avoided being photographed in his wheelchair, however, and used braces and canes to appear to walk.
Well-known Somerset and Pulaski County residents affected by polio were Oris Gowen, founder of WTLO radio station, and Ted Johnson, owner of Johnson's Dollar Stores in Somerset and Burnside.
Gowen, relegated to a wheelchair, came here from Columbia in the late 1950s and with a group of local investors put WTLO on the air in late 1959. Gowen never let his paralyzed legs stop him. He was a relentless promoter and pushed his new radio station into a permanent place in an already established one-radio-station town.
Johnson, a native of Hart County, came to Somerset during the early 1960s and opened a dollar store on West Mt. Vernon Street just west of the courthouse. He moved to East Mt. Vernon Street when his West Mt. Vernon Street location was bought by the county to make way for the current courthouse built in the mid-1970s. Johnson later would open a dollar store in Burnside.
Johnson was financially buoyed by his interests in the Green County oil boom of the 1950s.
He told the story many times. Not married, Johnson, who operated a service station in Munfordville, worked at night in oil fields in Green County. He would switch valves to divert oil flowing from underground wells from full to empty tanks.
Oil traders and investors gathered at a little restaurant on Ky. 61 north of Greensburg during the oil fever. Big money and talk of big money dominated conversation. Johnson showed this reporter a check for $50,000, a fortune at the time, he got for his share in a Green County oil well.
Johnson's business motto which would become a household word was: "Bargain's That's All."
Jonas Edward Salk, an American virologist, developed one of the first successful polio vaccines during the early 1950s. Thanks to polio vaccine, dedicated health care professionals and parents who vaccinate their children on schedule, polio has been eliminated in this country for more than 30 years.
With World War II, now a distant memory and Salk's vaccine controlling polio, the 1960s were a time for Somerset and Pulaski County to grow.
Following are some headline news events in The Somerset Journal during the early 1960s:
FAST TIME
An Interstate Commerce Commission ruling places Pulaski and most eastern Kentucky counties in Eastern Time Zone effective Sunday, April 3, 1960.
SCHOOL PROJECTS
School projects totaling nearly a half million dollars were begun in Pulaski County School District during 1959, according to Superintendent Charles Hall.
POSTAGE BILL
REFUSED
Pulaski Fiscal Court balked at allowing a claim of $633.48 in postage expenses submitted by Sheriff Nelson Vanhook. The sheriff asked to be reimbursed for part of expenses for mailing tax bills.
OPERATION
SNOWDRIFT
Farmers along the Science Hill-Dabney Road dug out from heavy snow with help from 10 farm tractors and a team of horses. After a relatively mild winter, almost weekly snowstorms, usually on Wednesday, began in mid-February and continued through mid-March, 1960.The biggest -- 15-20 inches -- fell March 9 atop several inches already on the ground.
MOBILE SOCIETY
A national survey shows Pulaski County has 102 cars per 100 households during the early part of 1959. The survey said there are enough cars in Pulaski County to carry the entire population, using only front seats.
NONE FOR THE ROAD
Pulaski Fiscal Court during a short meeting said there was no money for road repairs and road work would be suspended until more funds were available.
NEEDED AT ONCE
Three sales trainees are needed in Pulaski County. Earnings in excess of $375 per month while in training. Average earnings after training $8,000 per year. Must be 21 or over, have access to an automobile, average intelligence and be able to start work at once.
NO ACTION TAKEN
Somerset Chamber of Commerce took no action after a discussion on summer closings.
L.D. Holton said plans are for Somerset businesses to start closing on Wednesday afternoons beginning June 8 (1960) and continuing through August. C of C president Paul Hughes postponed action until the next chamber meeting.
Hughes was owner of Hughes Department Store and Holton was manager of Rose's.
Practically all retail businesses were in Downtown Somerset. No businesses, except a couple of restaurants and one or two service station, operated 24/7 in those days. Stores opened Monday through Saturday about 9 a.m and shut doors about 5 p.m. Practically all businesses were closed on Sundays.
Wednesday afternoon closings during the summer eventually ended when the Truck Route between Somerset and Burnside began to develop as a business location. Sunday closings ended when chain stores entered the retail scene and the late Circuit Judge R.C. Tartar gave up on trying to enforce the state's Blue Law.
