On September 30, 2021, Kentucky State Police (KSP) held the annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 55 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky's neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of service that occurred during 2020.
KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. spoke during the ceremony thanking troopers and officers for going beyond their regular job duties to protect and serve the citizens of the commonwealth.
"Our troopers and officers put themselves in harm's way every day, but these acts of heroism and service stand above the normal call of duty," said Burnett. "Each of these recipients has demonstrated both bravery and self-sacrifice in protecting the citizens of the commonwealth."
Two troopers from the Post 11 area were included in those honors.
Detective Ryan Loudermilk was named 2020 Post 11 Detective of the Year. Detective Loudermilk is a 20-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 11 London as a detective in Rockcastle County.
Trooper Matthew Parmley was named 2020 Trooper of the Year for Post 11 London. Trooper Parmley is now a Detective and assigned to Laurel County. Parmley is a 5 year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 11 London.
Post 11 Commander Danny Caudill said he is proud of the commitment and efforts of these units.
"While I'm very proud of all our troopers from Post 11, two men have excelled and gone above and beyond their 'normal' duties," said Caudill. "They each highlight what every Trooper should strive to be, and I admire their achievements. They are very deserving of their awards."
KSP's focus is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce in order to better provide public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves.
