March is National Nutrition Month, and we hope you will take feeding your family seriously. Come by the Extension Office any day during the month of March and receive a free sampling of food, plus an incentive. This may be a calendar with recipes, recipe cards, measuring spoons, etc. Just come by for a visit.
Many of you work full time, and you probably don't have the time or feel like cooking a meal every night. With your busy life style, you need to think about ways you can prepare healthy meals for another day, and save time and energy. Running through the drive through usually cost more money to feed your family and more calories per servings than the food you prepare at home.
One way you can save time and money is by cooking and freezing leftover food you have prepared. This means when you cook, you prepare enough for another meal; then you freeze the extra food for another day. Our freezers come in handy for this. Be sure you list on the freezer food bag what is being frozen and the date. The benefits of freezer meals helps you serve a nutritious meal even when you are late or don't have the time to cook. Not only does this allow for a quick meal later, but it also cuts down on your shopping time, cooking time, and even having to wash pots, pans, or cooking tools used to make the same recipe again. Extra freezer meals are so easy to prepare; just remember to use them. It is always a good idea to check your freezer to see what foods you have available in the freezer before going shopping with your grocery list.
You can save money by purchasing some grocery items in bulk, or when the stores offer money savings to purchase more than one item. Watch for these items on sale at your grocery store and when shopping, look for specials that are not listed in the sale paper. Buy items when you can get the best deals. Cook and freeze them, then enjoy the savings over time.
Watch for meats that are sold in larger quantities for the best buy. Be sure to compare per unit pricing when buying in bulk or larger packages. When you buy meat in bulk, you must have time to prepare the extra meat and have the room in your freezer. Some stores may offer ground beef at $1.99 per pound, if you buy 10 pounds. That's a good buy if you know what you are going to do with the 10 pounds.
When you don't have the time to prepare those extra pounds, then freeze the ground beef in several different freezer packages in one or two pounds sizes. Of if you are going to use the meat for hamburgers, then go ahead and pat the meat out into hamburger patties before you put them in the freezer. Line a large pan with wax paper and put your patties on the pan; allow the patties to freeze before you put them into a freezer bags. This way you can easily take out one or two patties a needed. Planning for tacos later? You would probably want to freeze about one pound. Make sure your bags say "freezer bags." Breaking the meat down into individual packages will save you time when you take it out of the freezer to use.
This is a Plate It up Recipe your family will enjoy. You can also use a Beef Roast for the meat, or left over beef that you have prepared.
Broccoli and Beef Stir Fry
1 pound lean beef steak, sliced diagonally across the grain into thin strips
1 tablespoon plus ½ cup stir-fry sauce
1 clove minced garlic
4 tablespoons canola oil, divided
1 medium red onion, cut into ½ inch dice
1 sweet red pepper. Cut into ½ inch dice
1 medium yellow squash, cut into ¼ inch slices
2 cups fresh broccoli florets
1 cup cauliflower florets
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Combine 1 tablespoon of stir fry sauce and minced garlic in a small bowl. Add the beef strips. Let stand for 15 minutes. Heat 1 tablespoon of canola oil in a large skillet. Add the beef strips and stir fry for one minute. Remove the beef from skillet. Heat the remaining 3 tablespoons canola oil in the skillet. Add the red onion, sweet pepper, yellow squash, broccoli and cauliflower. Stir fry for four minutes or until vegetables are crisp and tender. When vegetables are tender, add the beef to skillet. Add the remaining ½ cup stir-fry sauce and red pepper flakes. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes longer, until heated through. You can serve as is, or serve over prepared rice. This will yield 8- 1 cup servings.
Events Coming UP
The Extension Calendar Food Class will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at the Extension Office. We will be preparing "Breakfast Hash. This program begins at 11:30. Call the office at 679-6361 to register.
Learn how to make the wool dryer balls for your dryer. The class will be held on Monday, March 30, starting at 1:00 o'clock. You will need a skein of wool yarn, or wool roving.
Pulaski County will be sponsoring a trip to New York City June 18 through June 22. This will be a Thursday through Monday event. Call the Extension Office for more information. The tour is opened to everyone.
The Sheltowee Artisans Guild will have a Spring Art Fair on Saturday and Sunday, March 21 and 22, at the Somerset Mall. This is a free event and you will get to view art, basketry, folk arts, fiber arts, furniture, leather items, etc. Saturday the show will be from 10:00 to 6 and on Sunday from 12:00 to 5:00.
Rocky Hollow will be having a vendor's market sale on Saturday, April 4. Call the Rocky Hollow Center if you are interested in renting a table for this event.
